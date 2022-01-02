Registration was successful!
South African Opposition Allege Cover-Up of Graft Probe Findings Behind Parliament Fire
A South African opposition leader has implicated the ruling African National Congress in a fire at the national houses of parliament that erupted two days before the planned release of a damning report on a probe into government corruption.
A commission was set up in 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the country's public sector. It submitted its findings to President Cyril Ramaphosa in late December and was to make a part of the report public on Tuesday.The fire erupted early on Sunday in the oldest wing of the sprawling parliament complex in Cape Town, used by the National Council of Provinces as well as for committee meetings. A blaze was later reported in the so-called New Wing, where the lower house National Assembly sits. That fire has not been extinguished yet.Madisha, who sits on the National Assembly, told Sputnik he was surprised by the fire given that security at the complex was very tight. But he argued that the place was prone to mishaps "whenever serious issues are raised."There were copies of the commission's report locked up in the offices of certain officials in parliament. Madisha told Sputnik he was unable to access his office to retrieve the information.The cause of the fire is not known, but the police arrested and questioned a suspect. Jermaine Carelse, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue, told Sputnik in a text message there were "no casualties." Investigations continue.
Interesting, as Madisha is not a pro zionist, apparently. "As someone who lived in apartheid South Africa and who has visited Palestine I say with confidence that Israel is an apartheid state. In fact, I believe that some of the atrocities committed against the Palestinians pale in comparison to those committed by the erstwhile apartheid regime in South Africa,” Madisha wrote." ... The sa government/business sector is still heavily influenced by zio-scum. That was a compromise sa made to get rid of apartheid. They have a long road to travel. Exposing the israeloamericans blocking that road will get them there.
south africa
South African Opposition Allege Cover-Up of Graft Probe Findings Behind Parliament Fire

JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - A South African opposition leader has implicated the ruling African National Congress in a fire at the national houses of parliament that erupted two days before the planned release of a damning report on a probe into government corruption.
A commission was set up in 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the country's public sector. It submitted its findings to President Cyril Ramaphosa in late December and was to make a part of the report public on Tuesday.
"I suspect that information in there shows government corruption... I rise to say government itself led by Ramaphosa and his ministers and people deployed there might want this information to be destroyed," Willie Madisha, of the Congress of the People, told Sputnik.
The fire erupted early on Sunday in the oldest wing of the sprawling parliament complex in Cape Town, used by the National Council of Provinces as well as for committee meetings. A blaze was later reported in the so-called New Wing, where the lower house National Assembly sits. That fire has not been extinguished yet.
Madisha, who sits on the National Assembly, told Sputnik he was surprised by the fire given that security at the complex was very tight. But he argued that the place was prone to mishaps "whenever serious issues are raised."
Man Arrested Over South Africa Parliament Fire Due in Court Tuesday
Man Arrested Over South Africa Parliament Fire Due in Court Tuesday
13:51 GMT
2
There were copies of the commission's report locked up in the offices of certain officials in parliament. Madisha told Sputnik he was unable to access his office to retrieve the information.
The cause of the fire is not known, but the police arrested and questioned a suspect. Jermaine Carelse, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue, told Sputnik in a text message there were "no casualties." Investigations continue.
vtvot tak
2 January, 23:47 GMT
