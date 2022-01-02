https://sputniknews.com/20220102/somali-prime-minister-creates-committee-to-look-into-his-attempted-suspension---reports-1091969743.html

Somali Prime Minister Creates Committee to Look Into His Attempted Suspension - Reports

Somali Prime Minister Creates Committee to Look Into His Attempted Suspension - Reports

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has appointed a special committee to investigate his attempted suspension by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, local media report.

2022-01-02T02:31+0000

2022-01-02T02:31+0000

2022-01-02T02:31+0000

somalia

suspension

committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091869594_0:2:2265:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_5f7dc995c6f9ea9d587ea5f4e635a125.jpg

On Monday, Farmaajo suspended Roble from his duties as he was under investigation for suspected corruption. The prime minister's office called the decision a "failed coup d'etat" and Roble accused the president of trying to sabotage upcoming elections to remain in office and urged the armed forces to report directly to the government.The Garowe online publication reported on Saturday that Roble had appointed a ministerial committee to investigate Farmaajo’s actions and that the committee includes close allies of the prime minister, such as the ministers of defense, security, education and public works.Earlier this week, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat urged the Somali authorities to engage in dialogue to find ways of ending the political crisis in the country.In September, President Farmaajo suspended the Somali prime minister amid a disagreement over the dismissal of the national intelligence chief, which Roble deemed unconstitutional. A month later, however, the parties settled their differences and agreed to speed up preparations for legislative elections.In early May, Roble was given full authority to organize and conduct elections for the lower chamber of parliament, scheduled for October 1 and November 20, which never materialized.

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

somalia, suspension, committee