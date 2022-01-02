Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/russian-ambassador-to-berlin-says-moscow-to-react-to-rt-de-clampdown-1091977004.html
Russian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
Russian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
Moscow will certainly react to the termination of the broadcasting of the RT DE channel in Germany, with consequences for German journalists in Russia as a possibility
2022-01-02T11:22+0000
2022-01-02T11:22+0000
europe
germany
rt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089511492_0:347:3023:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c1e76bf00e7a9cb17ff06c34174744.jpg
"A reaction will certainly follow from the Russian side," Nechaev told DPA.The diplomat did not clarify what form the reaction would take but noted that there were many options.At the same time, the ambassador stressed that Moscow does not want tensions to escalate.When asked if Deutsche Welle might face some restrictions in Russia, the diplomat said the reaction is these situations was not about doing something "automatically."In December, RT announced the launch of the RT DE news channel in German. A German media regulator MABB launched an investigation into RT DE Productions GmbH on December 17. A few days later, RT said that MABB had urged Eutelsat 9В network provider to remove RT DE from its broadcasting package. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow would react to this attempt to block RT DE.The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union. In August, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving some data from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089511492_214:0:2943:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_97d74ec0f9e917af8e59a4dc49375474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, rt

Russian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown

11:22 GMT 02.01.2022
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankRT logo
RT logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Moscow will certainly react to the termination of the broadcasting of the RT DE channel in Germany, with consequences for German journalists in Russia as a possibility, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said in an interview to German news agency DPA, published on Sunday.
"A reaction will certainly follow from the Russian side," Nechaev told DPA.
The diplomat did not clarify what form the reaction would take but noted that there were many options.
"There are many German journalists in Russia," Nechaev said.
At the same time, the ambassador stressed that Moscow does not want tensions to escalate.
"We do not want a conflict. We only want our broadcaster in Germany to be given the same rights and opportunities, and to be able to work in peace," Nechaev added.
When asked if Deutsche Welle might face some restrictions in Russia, the diplomat said the reaction is these situations was not about doing something "automatically."
"I would rather not look too far ahead. I am still hoping that RT will no longer be under pressure in Germany," the ambassador said.
In December, RT announced the launch of the RT DE news channel in German. A German media regulator MABB launched an investigation into RT DE Productions GmbH on December 17. A few days later, RT said that MABB had urged Eutelsat 9В network provider to remove RT DE from its broadcasting package. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow would react to this attempt to block RT DE.
The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union. In August, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving some data from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."
900000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka
12:19 GMTUkraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
11:42 GMTLionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:30 GMTViolence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
11:22 GMTRussian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
11:00 GMTWatch Iraqi Protesters Trample, Burn US and Israeli Flags Ahead of Anniversary of Soleimani’s Death
10:59 GMTAsteroid ‘Apophis’ Predicted to Skim Dangerously Close to Earth in 2029
10:44 GMTBetty White ‘100 Years Young’ Film to Screen Despite Death of Actress
10:18 GMT‘Full Picture Coming to Light’: 6 Jan. House Panel Gears Up to Go Public With Findings
10:08 GMTFrance to Ease Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated Starting Monday
09:16 GMTIsrael Army Says Detained Man Suspected of Friday Knife Attack on Soldiers
09:11 GMTHigh-Level Probe Ordered After 12 Trampled to Death In Stampede in India's Jammu and Kashmir
08:04 GMTRussia Seeing Promising Signs on WHO Recognizing Sputnik V, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
08:02 GMTPrince Andrew May Drop Duke of York Title, Be Cast Into Royal 'Exile' if He Loses Sex Abuse Case
08:01 GMTOrigins of NORAD Santa Tracking Tradition Through Eyes of Founder’s Daughter
07:32 GMTIsrael's Christian Community is Happy With Life in The Country, & a Community Rep Says He Knows Why
06:59 GMTDenmark Launches World's Largest Wind Turbine Amid Wind Power 'Arms Race'
06:52 GMTPossible Meteor Explosion May Have Caused Loud Boom, Ground Shaking in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day
06:43 GMTUproar After Dozens of Indian Muslim Women 'Auctioned' on the 'Bulli Bai' App