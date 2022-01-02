https://sputniknews.com/20220102/russia-seeing-promising-signs-on-who-recognizing-sputnik-v-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1091974986.html

Russia Seeing Promising Signs on WHO Recognizing Sputnik V, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Russia is seeing signals of hope in terms of the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizing Sputnik V vaccine

"I see something that brings hope, but I think there clearly is a certain element of politeness toward Russia, [in suggesting] that [Sputnik V may get approved] very soon now, in the first three months, in the first six months," the diplomat said.Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus is approved in 71 countries, whose total population is about 4 billion people. Analysis of the latest data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russian showed the vaccine was 97.6% effective, which is higher than the 91.6% rate that had been published by The Lancet, the developer, Gamaleya research center, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have said.

