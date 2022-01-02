Registration was successful!
International
Live Video: Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
2022-01-02T12:39+0000
2022-01-02T12:40+0000
netherlands
europe
rally
Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Netherlands went into another lockdown on 19 December, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the disease. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
netherlands
Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions

12:39 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 02.01.2022)
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUWPolice officers are seen, as people protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 21, 2021.
Police officers are seen, as people protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Earlier, Amsterdam authorities banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organisers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday.
Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Netherlands went into another lockdown on 19 December, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the disease. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
