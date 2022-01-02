Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Netherlands went into another lockdown on 19 December, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the disease. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
COVID-19 sceptics rally in Amsterdam to protest against extension of lockdown, despite ban on demo
COVID-19 sceptics rally in Amsterdam to protest against extension of lockdown, despite ban on demo
Earlier, Amsterdam authorities banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organisers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday.
Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Netherlands went into another lockdown on 19 December, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the disease. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.