Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sputnik is live from Amsterdam as protesters rally against measures put in place by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Netherlands went into another lockdown on 19 December, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the disease. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

