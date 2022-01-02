Registration was successful!
Over 100,000 People Sign Petition Against Tony Blair's Knighthood
Over 100,000 People Sign Petition Against Tony Blair’s Knighthood
More than 100,000 people are against the appointment of former British prime minister Tony Blair as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, according to an online petition
After being appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, as seen in the Queen's New Year's Honours list, Blair said on Saturday that it is "an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen."However, an online petition launched by Angus Scott on Change.org calling for the Queen's decision to be reversed has already been signed by more than 109,000 people.The petition claims that Blair is "the least deserving" person of any public honour.Tony Blair served as UK prime minister from 1997-2007. He has been widely criticized for sending troops into Afghanistan and Iraq.
Yes, my queen made a mistake.
When war criminals are honored in this way, the whole institution looses credibility.
tony blair, petition, uk

Over 100,000 People Sign Petition Against Tony Blair’s Knighthood

05:10 GMT 02.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Chatham House / Tony Blair, UK Prime Minister (1997-2007)
Tony Blair, UK Prime Minister (1997-2007) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Chatham House /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100,000 people are against the appointment of former British prime minister Tony Blair as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, according to an online petition.
After being appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, as seen in the Queen's New Year's Honours list, Blair said on Saturday that it is "an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen."
However, an online petition launched by Angus Scott on Change.org calling for the Queen’s decision to be reversed has already been signed by more than 109,000 people.
The petition states that Blair was "personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes."
The petition claims that Blair is "the least deserving" person of any public honour.
Tony Blair served as UK prime minister from 1997-2007. He has been widely criticized for sending troops into Afghanistan and Iraq.
Popular comments
Yes, my queen made a mistake.
RRokenbok
2 January, 09:04 GMT
000000
When war criminals are honored in this way, the whole institution looses credibility.
Emris Rex
2 January, 09:09 GMT
000000
