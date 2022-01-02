https://sputniknews.com/20220102/over-100000-people-sign-petition-against-tony-blairs-knighthood-1091972133.html

Over 100,000 People Sign Petition Against Tony Blair’s Knighthood

More than 100,000 people are against the appointment of former British prime minister Tony Blair as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, according to an online petition

After being appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, as seen in the Queen's New Year's Honours list, Blair said on Saturday that it is "an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen."However, an online petition launched by Angus Scott on Change.org calling for the Queen’s decision to be reversed has already been signed by more than 109,000 people.The petition claims that Blair is "the least deserving" person of any public honour.Tony Blair served as UK prime minister from 1997-2007. He has been widely criticized for sending troops into Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rokenbok Yes, my queen made a mistake. 0

Emris Rex When war criminals are honored in this way, the whole institution looses credibility. 0

