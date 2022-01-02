https://sputniknews.com/20220102/origins-of-norad-santa-tracking-tradition-through-eyes-of-founders-daughter-1091974639.html

Origins of NORAD Santa Tracking Tradition Through Eyes of Founder’s Daughter

Once upon a time, in December of 1955, when the world was anxious about Cold War turning cold, one man's imagination helped turn fears into a Christmas tradition

US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup was serving at the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs. Several weeks before Christmas, Shoup was on duty during what started as a quiet night shift. But everything changed when the top secret telephone on Shoup’s desk rang. The telephone could be reached only by top-ranking commanders and in very critical situations.The colonel picked up the phone and answered in a solemn tone by introducing himself. Yet instead of a superior officer, he heard the voice of a child on the other side saying, "Is this Santa?"The colonel then heard the little boy start to cry and then ask: "Is this one of Santa’s helpers?" Shoup understood that, however improbable it was, an actual child was talking to him, honestly inquiring about Santa Claus. He quickly changed his voice to say: "Ho-ho-ho! This is not one of Santa’s helpers, this is Santa Claus! Have you been a good little boy? Have you made Santa’s list?"The boy cheered up and shared the list of the gifts he expected from Santa Claus, but then Shoup asked the child to call his mother to the telephone.It turned out that the department store chain Sears had placed the advertisement inviting children to call Santa for a chat.Since the secret number was exposed, Shoup asked the telephone company to provide a new one. In addition, the colonel instructed his troops to answer all phone calls placed by children and to speak to them in Santa’s voice.Weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the Shoups and other military families gathered at the CONAD — which is now called NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defense Command — headquarters to celebrate the holiday and bring special Christmas cookies to the troops on duty.The colonel noticed a huge map there, where servicemen and servicewomen marked unidentified flying objects.Instead of answering, Shoup called the local radio station and said: "We have an unidentified flying object, it looks like a sleigh," she said.Kindness and MagicHowever, the story remained mostly unknown to the public for 25 years until 1980, when the Shoup family gathered in van Keuren’s older sister's house in Colorado. The sister called the newspapers and television stations to tell them that Col. Harry Shoup was going to celebrate the holidays there.The colonel's fame kept growing. When Shoups went out to lunch, they would have trouble placing order because people wanted to talk with the colonel.These days, NORAD continues to track Santa Claus and has even created a special web portal so that everyone can find where the Christmas Wizard is at any moment and how many gifts he has already dropped.Van Keuren noted that the Defense Department calls the tradition of tracing Santa Claus "the very best public relations program."Van Keuren said she is happy that her father was the original Santa tracker, because he loved both children and Christmas. She also took a personal lesson from that story.Van Keuren also said the tradition of tracking and calling Santa shows that there is still a place for magic in our modern and pragmatic world.Global FameVan Keuren recalled that when the story became known around the world, many people began writing to NORAD to thank Col. Shoup, and NORAD would pass all the correspondence to the Shoup family.A youngster from China wrote to Shoup saying his teacher said Santa Claus does not exist, but he found information about the tracking of Santa on the internet and showed her, van Keuren said.Santa tracking helped launch another tradition — that of US Presidents or First Ladies answering the phone calls placed by children. An unidentified First Lady had once opined that Santa should not be tied to the US military, but van Keuren said one cannot take it away now and NORAD is very proud of that program.The Shoups had drawn the attention of movie directors and received two offers that have not turned into actual movies so far, Van Keuren said, adding that the Hallmark company even wanted to turn the narrative into a love story.

