Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Number of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days
Number of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days
Number of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US state of New York almost doubled in the past ten days amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data on Governor Kathy Hochul’s website.
2022-01-02T02:45+0000
2022-01-02T02:45+0000
omicron covid strain
new york
hospital
cases
covid-19
There were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals on December 21. Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451.Out of all the coronavirus patients hospitalized in New York, 1,112 are currently in intensive care. That number was at 828 on December 21.The state of New York reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. A total of 89,675 vaccine doses were administered in New York over the 24-hour period.Governor Hochul has urged people to wear masks and take all other precautionary measures amid the spread of the Omicron strain in the US.
Does omicron specifically target new yorkers? Or are the serious cases delta? This uninformative zio-media doesn't go into useful detail.
1
What Omikron,NY? Even COVID is unidentifed. The genome of a “virus” that had NOT(!!) been isolated and purified, was published in early January 2020, named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses on 11 February, the same day the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced its supposed resultant disease (COVID-19) with symptoms that are indistinguishable from other respiratory diseases.
0
4
new york
02:45 GMT 02.01.2022
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US state of New York almost doubled in the past ten days amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data on Governor Kathy Hochul’s website.
There were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals on December 21. Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451.
Out of all the coronavirus patients hospitalized in New York, 1,112 are currently in intensive care. That number was at 828 on December 21.
"If you haven’t gotten your second dose, do so as soon as possible and get your booster if you’re eligible. We will continue to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available as part of our Winter Surge Plan so we can continue to keep each other safe," Governor Hochul said in a Saturday statement.
The state of New York reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. A total of 89,675 vaccine doses were administered in New York over the 24-hour period.
Governor Hochul has urged people to wear masks and take all other precautionary measures amid the spread of the Omicron strain in the US.
Does omicron specifically target new yorkers? Or are the serious cases delta? This uninformative zio-media doesn't go into useful detail.
vtvot tak
2 January, 06:02 GMT
What Omikron,NY? Even COVID is unidentifed. The genome of a "virus" that had NOT(!!) been isolated and purified, was published in early January 2020, named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses on 11 February, the same day the WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced its supposed resultant disease (COVID-19) with symptoms that are indistinguishable from other respiratory diseases.
Thomas Turk
2 January, 06:20 GMT
