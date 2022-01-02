https://sputniknews.com/20220102/number-of-coronavirus-patients-at-new-york-hospitals-nearly-doubles-in-past-10-days-1091969997.html

Number of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days

Number of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US state of New York almost doubled in the past ten days amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data on Governor Kathy Hochul’s website.

2022-01-02T02:45+0000

2022-01-02T02:45+0000

2022-01-02T02:45+0000

omicron covid strain

new york

hospital

cases

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091859715_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31aacae2b3b493b0628555a7c36d5ad1.jpg

There were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals on December 21. Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451.Out of all the coronavirus patients hospitalized in New York, 1,112 are currently in intensive care. That number was at 828 on December 21.The state of New York reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. A total of 89,675 vaccine doses were administered in New York over the 24-hour period.Governor Hochul has urged people to wear masks and take all other precautionary measures amid the spread of the Omicron strain in the US.

vot tak Does omicron specifically target new yorkers? Or are the serious cases delta? This uninformative zio-media doesn't go into useful detail. 1

Thomas Turk What Omikron,NY? Even COVID is unidentifed. The genome of a “virus” that had NOT(!!) been isolated and purified, was published in early January 2020, named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses on 11 February, the same day the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced its supposed resultant disease (COVID-19) with symptoms that are indistinguishable from other respiratory diseases. 0

4

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new york, hospital, cases, covid-19