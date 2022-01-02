Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/mexican-president-statue-is-toppled-decapitated-shortly-after-unveiling-1091981524.html
Mexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
Mexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
A spokesman at the state prosecutor’s office reportedly described the statue’s destruction as “an apparent act of vandalism”. 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
mexico
president
vandalism
statue
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083370827_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_289235e857de44c467106c2b05c50ba5.jpg
A statue of Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, suffered the sort of fate which often befalls his fellow countrymen mere days after it was installed in the Atlacomulco municipality of the State of Mexico.According to Reuters, the statue was unveiled on Thursday by the municipality’s outgoing mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy.Images that emerged on social media show the statue lying on the ground next to the plinth on which it had originally been placed, with the statue missing its head.The spokesman also noted that a complaint, which is needed to launch an investigation into the matter, has yet to be presented.As the media outlet points out, Atlacomulco municipality was until recently governed by Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party, but the municipality “fell back” to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which “has long ruled it”.
mexico, president, vandalism, statue

Mexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling

16:25 GMT 02.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / PEDRO PARDOMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the virtual Earth Day Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on April 22, 2021
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the virtual Earth Day Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on April 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / PEDRO PARDO
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
A spokesman at the state prosecutor’s office reportedly described the statue’s destruction as “an apparent act of vandalism”.
A statue of Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, suffered the sort of fate which often befalls his fellow countrymen mere days after it was installed in the Atlacomulco municipality of the State of Mexico.
According to Reuters, the statue was unveiled on Thursday by the municipality’s outgoing mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy.
Images that emerged on social media show the statue lying on the ground next to the plinth on which it had originally been placed, with the statue missing its head.
"The statue was demolished," a spokesman from the state prosecutor's office said. "It was an apparent act of vandalism."
The spokesman also noted that a complaint, which is needed to launch an investigation into the matter, has yet to be presented.
As the media outlet points out, Atlacomulco municipality was until recently governed by Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party, but the municipality “fell back” to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which “has long ruled it”.
