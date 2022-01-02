https://sputniknews.com/20220102/mexican-president-statue-is-toppled-decapitated-shortly-after-unveiling-1091981524.html

Mexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling

A spokesman at the state prosecutor’s office reportedly described the statue’s destruction as “an apparent act of vandalism”. 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

A statue of Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, suffered the sort of fate which often befalls his fellow countrymen mere days after it was installed in the Atlacomulco municipality of the State of Mexico.According to Reuters, the statue was unveiled on Thursday by the municipality’s outgoing mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy.Images that emerged on social media show the statue lying on the ground next to the plinth on which it had originally been placed, with the statue missing its head.The spokesman also noted that a complaint, which is needed to launch an investigation into the matter, has yet to be presented.As the media outlet points out, Atlacomulco municipality was until recently governed by Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party, but the municipality “fell back” to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which “has long ruled it”.

