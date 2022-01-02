https://sputniknews.com/20220102/man-did-i-have-fun-andy-cohen-speaks-up-after-his-new-years-eve-rant-about-bill-de-blasio-1091980393.html

'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio

Cohen also expressed hope in an Instagram post that others had fun on New Year's Eve, and wished people a Happy New Year.

Following his animated speech during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”, TV host Andy Cohen has suggested online that he was “overserved” that night.During the programme, Cohen blasted then-outgoing NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, arguing that the latter being a “horrible mayor” is “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on”.“So, sayonara sucker!” Andy declared as he bid farew,ell to de Blasio who was succeeded on 1 January by Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York City.Hours later, however, Cohen tweeted: “Um, I was a bit overserved last night.”One of the recent Instagram posts of his was a little bit more elaborate regarding the subject, as Cohen stated: “I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody.”While some social media users voiced their appreciation of Cohen’s rant about de Blasio, there were also those who wished that “it wasn’t every year that getting drunk was the way to celebrate it.”

