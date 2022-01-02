'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/InvisionIn this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Television personality Andy Cohen attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center in New York.
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
Cohen also expressed hope in an Instagram post that others had fun on New Year’s Eve, and wished people a Happy New Year.
Following his animated speech during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”, TV host Andy Cohen has suggested online that he was “overserved” that night.
During the programme, Cohen blasted then-outgoing NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, arguing that the latter being a “horrible mayor” is “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on”.
“So, sayonara sucker!” Andy declared as he bid farew,ell to de Blasio who was succeeded on 1 January by Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York City.
Hours later, however, Cohen tweeted: “Um, I was a bit overserved last night.”
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
One of the recent Instagram posts of his was a little bit more elaborate regarding the subject, as Cohen stated: “I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody.”
While some social media users voiced their appreciation of Cohen’s rant about de Blasio, there were also those who wished that “it wasn’t every year that getting drunk was the way to celebrate it.”
The Bill rant was our favorite!!!— rj aragon (@rjARAGON) January 1, 2022
I wish it wasn’t every year that getting drunk was the way to celebrate it really misrepresents everything— jonathan slater (@slater_jona) January 1, 2022
But props for serving de Blasio what he deserved. 😂👏— 𝑀𝓎𝓀𝑒 𝑅. (@mykee_redz) January 1, 2022
I don’t enjoy watching drunk people. How is that entertaining?— Mother of Fire-Breathing Cats (@SiberiaCat3) January 1, 2022