Lionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lionel Messi has been tested positive for COVID-19, the Paris Saint-Germain club announced on Sunday. According to the PSG statement, four players that were tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. "They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said.PSG is scheduled to play a French Cup match against Vannes on Monday.The club added that the team's forward Neymar continues his treatment after trauma in Brazil until 9 January and will return to training in about three weeks.

