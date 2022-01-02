Registration was successful!
Lionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19
Lionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19 11:42 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 02.01.2022)
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is among four players in the PSG team who have tested positive for the infection ahead of the French Cup game.
Lionel Messi has been tested positive for COVID-19, the Paris Saint-Germain club announced on Sunday.
According to the PSG
statement
, four players that were tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.
"They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said.
PSG is scheduled to play a French Cup match against Vannes on Monday.
The club added that the team's forward Neymar continues his treatment after trauma in Brazil until 9 January and will return to training in about three weeks.