'Jingle Bells' Axed by New York School Over Concerns Song's Origins Are Racist

A school in New York has ended up dropping the popular Christmas song 'Jingle Bells' from their repertoire over concerns that it may have ties to blackface minstrel shows of the 19th century.According to local newspaper the Rochester Beacon, Matt Tappon, principal of Council Rock Primary School in the town of Brighton, confirmed that the decision to drop the song was based “in part” on information from an article penned in 2017 by Kyna Hamill, director of Boston University’s Core Curriculum, who discovered documents suggesting that 'Jingle Bells' might have been first performed in public at a minstrel show in Boston in 1857.Tappon reportedly explained in an email that 'Jingle Bells' got replaced with songs that don’t have “the potential to be controversial or offensive”.The media outlet said, however, that Hamill, when told of this development, said in an email: “I am actually quite shocked the school would remove the song from the repertoire. … I, in no way, recommended that children stop singing it.”She further insisted that her article “tried to tell the story of the first performance of the song”, and that she does not “connect this to the popular Christmas tradition of singing the song now”.Meanwhile, Brighton Central School District assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction Allison Rioux reportedly proposed a different reason for the song’s cancellation.She added that it is for that reason, “along with the idea that there are hundreds of other five-note songs”, that they opted to “not teach the song directly to all students”.According to New York Post, a number of upstate New York residents ended up being “riled up” by that development, with people condemning the school for “killing a popular, seemingly harmless holiday tradition”.Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan said this wasn’t “'liberalism gone amok’ or ‘cancel culture at its finest’ as some have suggested [but rather] a simple, thoughtful curricular decision."

