Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/israels-christian-community-is-happy-with-life-in-the-country--a-community-rep-says-he-knows-why--1091973771.html
Israel's Christian Community is Happy With Life in The Country, & a Community Rep Says He Knows Why
Israel's Christian Community is Happy With Life in The Country, & a Community Rep Says He Knows Why
The Israeli law does not allow any type of discrimination against citizens based on their colour, gender, origin or ethnicity, granting Jews, Muslims and Christians equal rights.
2022-01-02T07:32+0000
2022-01-02T07:32+0000
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105191/20/1051912008_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_685838fb1b7b39074cfc5e9f47cf4cb0.jpg
Israel's Christian community grew by 1.4 percent in 2020. It now stands at 182,000 and 84 percent of that population says they are satisfied with the life in the country, the Central Bureau of Statistics found.Happy with LifeSharbel Maroun, a Christian Arab from the northern city of Haifa, says he can "totally relate" to these findings.According to Israeli law, the state doesn't discriminate against its citizens based on their religion, ethnicity, colour or gender. But the Jewish state has been repeatedly accused of applying a different set of laws towards its Muslim population and other minorities. It has also been accused of persecuting the Palestinians.The sphere where this discrimination is most vivid is the military service. All Jewish citizens who reached the age of 18 are obliged to serve in the IDF, unless they have proven health problems or object for religious reasons.Such minorities as the Druze or the Circassians are obliged to serve too. The Muslims and the Christians are simply not conscripted.Maroun was one of those who did choose to enroll in the IDF. But he is one of very few.In 2012, for example, it was reported that out of the 158,000 Christians who resided in Israel, only 97 volunteered to serve in the army.Not Serving the CountryRecent reports suggest that this number is constantly growing but it is still rather insignificant. Maroun pins the blame of the low numbers on a "fear factor".However, this is far from being the only reason. In 2013, a report conducted by Im Tirtzu, a conservative organisation aimed at promoting Zionism in Israel, found that many Christians fail to enrol in the IDF simply because they don't have enough information about the system. Nor do they have relevant religious services that are available for the Jewish population.The same report also revealed that Christian youths face pressure from Muslim NGOs and politicians, who discourage them from serving in the army "of apartheid" that "occupies other people".Joint List as a Problem?The Joint Arab List was created in the lead-up to the 2015 legislative elections, uniting five Arab majority parties. At the peak of their popularity, in 2020, they managed to garnish 15 out of 120 seats at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, becoming the country's third largest political group.The party that now unites four elements claims to represent the struggles and needs of the Arab citizens of Israel. But many have been slamming it for catering more to the pleas of the Palestinians, rather than ordinary Arab Israelis.Many others could not forgive the party for not joining the forces with the coalition to tackle the high rates of unemployment in the Arab sector. Nor could they forgive that the issue of crime that has been engulfing many Arab towns and cities has not been solved.That disappointment with the party and its politicians showed in the last round of elections that took place last March, when the party sank from its previous 15 to only 6 seats jn the legislature.Yet, politicians of the political group didn't learn from their past mistakes. They continued to slam Israel and its government for its inequality towards minorities and for its unjust policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians."I am proud I live here. I am proud I have served in the IDF, and if I could I would have done it again," he added.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105191/20/1051912008_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f74788013817bc1973f88d287a4edbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel

Israel's Christian Community is Happy With Life in The Country, & a Community Rep Says He Knows Why

07:32 GMT 02.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Thomas CoexОтреставрированная Кувуклия Храма Гроба Господня в Иерусалиме
Отреставрированная Кувуклия Храма Гроба Господня в Иерусалиме - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Thomas Coex
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Israeli law does not allow any type of discrimination against citizens based on their colour, gender, origin or ethnicity, granting Jews, Muslims and Christians equal rights. However, the state has been accused of mistreating its minorities but an Arab Christian from Haifa says this criticism is far from the truth.
Israel's Christian community grew by 1.4 percent in 2020. It now stands at 182,000 and 84 percent of that population says they are satisfied with the life in the country, the Central Bureau of Statistics found.

Happy with Life

Sharbel Maroun, a Christian Arab from the northern city of Haifa, says he can "totally relate" to these findings.

"We are all equal. A woman who gives birth, whether a Jew, Muslim or Christian, gets money. We have the same social rights. We get the same treatment in hospitals, and we have plenty of job opportunities in this country," he says.

According to Israeli law, the state doesn't discriminate against its citizens based on their religion, ethnicity, colour or gender. But the Jewish state has been repeatedly accused of applying a different set of laws towards its Muslim population and other minorities. It has also been accused of persecuting the Palestinians.
The sphere where this discrimination is most vivid is the military service. All Jewish citizens who reached the age of 18 are obliged to serve in the IDF, unless they have proven health problems or object for religious reasons.
Such minorities as the Druze or the Circassians are obliged to serve too. The Muslims and the Christians are simply not conscripted.
Maroun was one of those who did choose to enroll in the IDF. But he is one of very few.
In 2012, for example, it was reported that out of the 158,000 Christians who resided in Israel, only 97 volunteered to serve in the army.

Not Serving the Country

Recent reports suggest that this number is constantly growing but it is still rather insignificant. Maroun pins the blame of the low numbers on a "fear factor".

"Firstly, Many Christians reside in mixed towns and cities where they live next to the Muslims. As a result they prefer not to enroll, so as not to anger them. And, secondly, some relate to the Muslim Arabs and support them in their struggle for the sake of the Palestinians".

However, this is far from being the only reason. In 2013, a report conducted by Im Tirtzu, a conservative organisation aimed at promoting Zionism in Israel, found that many Christians fail to enrol in the IDF simply because they don't have enough information about the system. Nor do they have relevant religious services that are available for the Jewish population.
The same report also revealed that Christian youths face pressure from Muslim NGOs and politicians, who discourage them from serving in the army "of apartheid" that "occupies other people".

Joint List as a Problem?

"I don't buy this propaganda," says Maroun. "This propaganda stems from several politicians of the Joint Arab List. This party does more damage than good, and I wish the Arabs of Israel would find the guts to get rid of it," he added.
The Joint Arab List was created in the lead-up to the 2015 legislative elections, uniting five Arab majority parties. At the peak of their popularity, in 2020, they managed to garnish 15 out of 120 seats at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, becoming the country's third largest political group.
The party that now unites four elements claims to represent the struggles and needs of the Arab citizens of Israel. But many have been slamming it for catering more to the pleas of the Palestinians, rather than ordinary Arab Israelis.
Many others could not forgive the party for not joining the forces with the coalition to tackle the high rates of unemployment in the Arab sector. Nor could they forgive that the issue of crime that has been engulfing many Arab towns and cities has not been solved.
That disappointment with the party and its politicians showed in the last round of elections that took place last March, when the party sank from its previous 15 to only 6 seats jn the legislature.
Yet, politicians of the political group didn't learn from their past mistakes. They continued to slam Israel and its government for its inequality towards minorities and for its unjust policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians.
"There is no apartheid here, and whoever says it can come and confront me. People are equal, and whoever doesn't like it, can go straight to the Ministry of the Interior, hand down their identity card and try their luck elsewhere," said Maroun.
"I am proud I live here. I am proud I have served in the IDF, and if I could I would have done it again," he added.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:01 GMTOrigins of NORAD Santa Tracking Tradition Through Eyes of Founder’s Daughter
07:32 GMTIsrael's Christian Community is Happy With Life in The Country, & a Community Rep Says He Knows Why
06:59 GMTDenmark Launches World's Largest Wind Turbine Amid Wind Power 'Arms Race'
06:52 GMTPossible Meteor Explosion May Have Caused Loud Boom, Ground Shaking in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day
06:43 GMTUproar After Dozens of Indian Muslim Women 'Auctioned' on the 'Bulli Bai' App
06:22 GMT'It's Not About Politics': Commons Speaker Defends Tony Blair Knighthood
06:03 GMTOmicron More Apt at Sidestepping Immunity, Though Less Contagious Than Feared – Danish Study
05:59 GMTUK Government Preparing Plans to Avoid Public Sector Chaos Over COVID-19 - Reports
05:51 GMTMassive Fire Rips Through South African Parliament Building in Cape Town - Video
05:23 GMTFinnish PM, President on NATO: Finland Should Keep Options Open, May Join at Will
05:18 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Brother Says Convicted Sex Offender Won’t Trade Names for Lesser Jail Term
05:10 GMTOver 100,000 People Sign Petition Against Tony Blair’s Knighthood
05:06 GMTThree People Missing, Nearly 1,000 Houses Destroyed After Colorado Wildfires
04:10 GMTJake Paul Offers to 'Immediately' Retire if UFC President Dana White Meets Three Demands
04:02 GMT'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move
03:47 GMTCuriosity Lit the Match: Cats Caused Over 100 House Fires in South Korea, Officials Say
03:18 GMTKentucky Declares State of Emergency as Severe Weather System Brings Tornadoes, Flooding to US South
03:14 GMTUnidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports
03:10 GMTJamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports
02:45 GMTNumber of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days