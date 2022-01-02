Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/israel-army-says-detained-man-suspected-of-friday-knife-attack-on-soldiers-1091975244.html
Israel Army Says Detained Man Suspected of Friday Knife Attack on Soldiers
Israel Army Says Detained Man Suspected of Friday Knife Attack on Soldiers
The Israeli army has detained another suspect in an attempted melee weapon attack in the West Bank on Friday
middle east
israel
According to IDF, Israeli soldiers have now detained a suspect who was driving the car that the attacker was in.On Friday, the Israeli military reported having prevented a knife attack on Israeli army personnel,. The attacker got out of the car and was neutralized, while the rest of the suspects fled the scene.In mid-December, IDF reported several knife attacks on Israeli citizens. On December 19, a Palestinian woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli citizen near the entrance to the religious site of the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron. A week before that, a Jewish woman was stabbed in Jerusalem while walking with her children.Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank have been reported for three weeks in a row. Last weekend, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said that the number of Palestinians injured in the clashes had surpassed 300.
middle east, israel

Israel Army Says Detained Man Suspected of Friday Knife Attack on Soldiers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli army has detained another suspect in an attempted melee weapon attack in the West Bank on Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
According to IDF, Israeli soldiers have now detained a suspect who was driving the car that the attacker was in.
On Friday, the Israeli military reported having prevented a knife attack on Israeli army personnel,. The attacker got out of the car and was neutralized, while the rest of the suspects fled the scene.
In mid-December, IDF reported several knife attacks on Israeli citizens. On December 19, a Palestinian woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli citizen near the entrance to the religious site of the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron. A week before that, a Jewish woman was stabbed in Jerusalem while walking with her children.
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank have been reported for three weeks in a row. Last weekend, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said that the number of Palestinians injured in the clashes had surpassed 300.
