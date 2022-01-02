Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/donbass-militia-accuses-kiev-of-illegal-deployment-of-weapons-equipment-near-conflict-zone-1091981694.html
Donbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
Donbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
Eastern Ukraine was thrust into a civil conflict in the spring of 2014, when Kiev deployed troops to crush nascent independence movements that sprang up in the... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T15:28+0000
2022-01-02T15:34+0000
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
militia
lugansk people's republic
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981639_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf864554f08b7f8a7f1b06ada1b5d93.jpg
The Ukrainian military is continuing the illegal deployment of weapons and military equipment in settlements near the contact line Lugansk People’s Republic militia spokesman Ivan Filipenko has said.In a Sunday briefing summarizing the situation on the front, Filipenko indicated that while no violations of the ceasefire have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military “has continued to deploy weapons and military equipment in settlements under Ukraine’s control,” in violation of agreements banning such weapons from settlements near the front line.Media ProvocationsLugansk People’s Republic intelligence has also uncovered the presence of journalists from Ukraine’s Channel 5 and ICTV in the conflict zone, with the media working together with officers from the Ukrainian armed forces to “prepare staged videos meant to compromise the people’s militia,” according to Filipenko.Local residents in the Ukrainian army-controlled settlement of Valuyskoye previously reported on the takeover of the village school by nationalist battalions and equipment, with vehicles containing armed fighters, artillery reconnaissance, observation and target designation equipment and radio stations said to have been deployed in the area.7+ Year ConflictThe Lugansk People’s republic handed over 100 war crimes complaints to the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights in 2021 over alleged criminal actions taken by the Ukrainian security forces. Earlier, LPR official Anna Soroka estimated that the Lugansk and Donetsk Republics together filed over 3,000 claims against Kiev over suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military.The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in the spring of 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation to try to crush independence-seeking forces in the country’s east following the February 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev. The war led to the deaths of up to 31,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured, and over 2.5 million residents either externally or internally displaced.In February 2015, the Normandy Four contact group, consisting of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France negotiated a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.The agreement put a freeze on the hot phase of the conflict (although the ceasefire has occasionally been punctured by violations including shootings and artillery strikes). The peace deal’s political phase – which requires Kiev provide the Donbass with broad autonomy in exchange for the region’s peaceful reintegration with Ukraine, has not been carried through amid stiff resistance from the country’s successive governments.In mid-2020, additional security measures were agreed to try to ensure the stability of the ceasefire, among them a complete ban on the deployment of weapons in and near populated areas, and prohibitions on any offensive, reconnaissance and sabotage operations by either side. The restrictions also forbade the use of drones.In the spring of 2021 and again in the fall, Donbass militias expressed fears that Kiev forces may be getting ready to try to resolve the civil conflict in the east by force. Over the past several months, Kiev and its Western patrons have sought to deflect from these concerns by claiming that Russia is amassing troops on the border in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed allegations of any invasion plans. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Russia would “take all the necessary measures” to protect the hundreds of thousands of Donbass residents who have been granted Russian citizenship, at the same time that Moscow continues to make every effort “to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/excess-military-equipment-kiev-washington-working-on-deal-to-supply-more-us-arms-to-ukraine--1091864512.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/putin-what-is-happening-in-donbass-resembles-a-genocide-1091396012.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/ukraines-own-national-security-and-defence-council-debunks-claims-of-russian-troop-buildup-1091977865.html
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981639_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa504aca4849aa064c5f9fc3117ec59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, ukraine, militia, lugansk people's republic, donbass

Donbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone

15:28 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 15:34 GMT 02.01.2022)
© Photo : Lugansk People's Republic MilitiaLugansk People's Republic militia presentation on situation at the front, 2 January 2022.
Lugansk People's Republic militia presentation on situation at the front, 2 January 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© Photo : Lugansk People's Republic Militia
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Eastern Ukraine was thrust into a civil conflict in the spring of 2014, when Kiev deployed troops to crush nascent independence movements that sprang up in the aftermath of a Western-backed coup d’état in the Ukrainian capital. In early 2015, Russia, Germany and France facilitated a fragile ceasefire agreement between Kiev and the Donbass militias.
The Ukrainian military is continuing the illegal deployment of weapons and military equipment in settlements near the contact line Lugansk People’s Republic militia spokesman Ivan Filipenko has said.
In a Sunday briefing summarizing the situation on the front, Filipenko indicated that while no violations of the ceasefire have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military “has continued to deploy weapons and military equipment in settlements under Ukraine’s control,” in violation of agreements banning such weapons from settlements near the front line.

Filipenko also reported that Ukrainian forces have deployed a mobile radio electronic warfare system to suppress the control and navigation channels used by Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe drones tasked with monitoring the situation on the ground.

© Photo : Lugansk People's Republic MilitiaScreengrab of Lugansk People's Republic militia presentation showing a Bukovel-AD, the type of radioelectronic warfare system the LPR says Ukraine is using to jam OSCE drone observation flights.
Screengrab of Lugansk People's Republic militia presentation showing a Bukovel-AD, the type of radioelectronic warfare system the LPR says Ukraine is using to jam OSCE drone observation flights. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Screengrab of Lugansk People's Republic militia presentation showing a Bukovel-AD, the type of radioelectronic warfare system the LPR says Ukraine is using to jam OSCE drone observation flights.
© Photo : Lugansk People's Republic Militia

Media Provocations

Lugansk People’s Republic intelligence has also uncovered the presence of journalists from Ukraine’s Channel 5 and ICTV in the conflict zone, with the media working together with officers from the Ukrainian armed forces to “prepare staged videos meant to compromise the people’s militia,” according to Filipenko.
“The reports that are being prepared, apart from interviews with phony ‘local residents’ and Ukrainian militants, feature footage of the destruction of civilian facilities which were actually destroyed in the course of the fighting in 2014. Furthermore, the Ukrainian propagandists are tasked with lionizing the personnel on the front line to reduce the number of personnel refusing to renew their contract for further service,” the spokesman said.
Local residents in the Ukrainian army-controlled settlement of Valuyskoye previously reported on the takeover of the village school by nationalist battalions and equipment, with vehicles containing armed fighters, artillery reconnaissance, observation and target designation equipment and radio stations said to have been deployed in the area.
“Kiev’s use of a secondary school in the village of Valuyskoye to deploy the headquarters of a combat unit and a fire control point for Ukrainian artillery is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement and of international humanitarian law,” Filipenko said.

7+ Year Conflict

The Lugansk People’s republic handed over 100 war crimes complaints to the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights in 2021 over alleged criminal actions taken by the Ukrainian security forces. Earlier, LPR official Anna Soroka estimated that the Lugansk and Donetsk Republics together filed over 3,000 claims against Kiev over suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in the spring of 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation to try to crush independence-seeking forces in the country’s east following the February 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev. The war led to the deaths of up to 31,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured, and over 2.5 million residents either externally or internally displaced.
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Excess Military Equipment? Kiev, Washington ‘Working’ on Deal to Supply More US Arms to Ukraine
28 December 2021, 16:50 GMT
In February 2015, the Normandy Four contact group, consisting of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France negotiated a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
The agreement put a freeze on the hot phase of the conflict (although the ceasefire has occasionally been punctured by violations including shootings and artillery strikes). The peace deal’s political phase – which requires Kiev provide the Donbass with broad autonomy in exchange for the region’s peaceful reintegration with Ukraine, has not been carried through amid stiff resistance from the country’s successive governments.
A damaged building in the village of Spartak in the Donetsk Region, affected by shelling - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Putin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
9 December 2021, 18:47 GMT
In mid-2020, additional security measures were agreed to try to ensure the stability of the ceasefire, among them a complete ban on the deployment of weapons in and near populated areas, and prohibitions on any offensive, reconnaissance and sabotage operations by either side. The restrictions also forbade the use of drones.
In the spring of 2021 and again in the fall, Donbass militias expressed fears that Kiev forces may be getting ready to try to resolve the civil conflict in the east by force. Over the past several months, Kiev and its Western patrons have sought to deflect from these concerns by claiming that Russia is amassing troops on the border in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed allegations of any invasion plans. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Russia would “take all the necessary measures” to protect the hundreds of thousands of Donbass residents who have been granted Russian citizenship, at the same time that Moscow continues to make every effort “to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means.”
Officers watch maneuvers during joint Russian-Belarusian drills in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Ukraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
12:19 GMT
22
111000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTSouth African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked to Parliament Fire, No One Hurt
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province
13:50 GMTUK Might Ease Immigration Rules For Indians Ahead of Trade Talks
13:45 GMTUS Would Get ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
12:40 GMTFrance Removes EU Flag From Arc de Triomphe After Backlash
12:39 GMTProtesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein, Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka
12:19 GMTUkraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
11:42 GMTLionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:30 GMTViolence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
11:22 GMTRussian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
11:00 GMTWatch Iraqi Protesters Trample, Burn US and Israeli Flags Ahead of Anniversary of Soleimani’s Death
10:59 GMTAsteroid ‘Apophis’ Predicted to Skim Dangerously Close to Earth in 2029
10:44 GMTBetty White ‘100 Years Young’ Film to Screen Despite Death of Actress