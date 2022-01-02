https://sputniknews.com/20220102/donbass-militia-accuses-kiev-of-illegal-deployment-of-weapons-equipment-near-conflict-zone-1091981694.html

Donbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone

Donbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone

Eastern Ukraine was thrust into a civil conflict in the spring of 2014, when Kiev deployed troops to crush nascent independence movements that sprang up in the... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-02T15:28+0000

2022-01-02T15:28+0000

2022-01-02T15:34+0000

ukrainian armed forces

ukraine

militia

lugansk people's republic

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981639_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf864554f08b7f8a7f1b06ada1b5d93.jpg

The Ukrainian military is continuing the illegal deployment of weapons and military equipment in settlements near the contact line Lugansk People’s Republic militia spokesman Ivan Filipenko has said.In a Sunday briefing summarizing the situation on the front, Filipenko indicated that while no violations of the ceasefire have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military “has continued to deploy weapons and military equipment in settlements under Ukraine’s control,” in violation of agreements banning such weapons from settlements near the front line.Media ProvocationsLugansk People’s Republic intelligence has also uncovered the presence of journalists from Ukraine’s Channel 5 and ICTV in the conflict zone, with the media working together with officers from the Ukrainian armed forces to “prepare staged videos meant to compromise the people’s militia,” according to Filipenko.Local residents in the Ukrainian army-controlled settlement of Valuyskoye previously reported on the takeover of the village school by nationalist battalions and equipment, with vehicles containing armed fighters, artillery reconnaissance, observation and target designation equipment and radio stations said to have been deployed in the area.7+ Year ConflictThe Lugansk People’s republic handed over 100 war crimes complaints to the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights in 2021 over alleged criminal actions taken by the Ukrainian security forces. Earlier, LPR official Anna Soroka estimated that the Lugansk and Donetsk Republics together filed over 3,000 claims against Kiev over suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military.The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in the spring of 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation to try to crush independence-seeking forces in the country’s east following the February 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev. The war led to the deaths of up to 31,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured, and over 2.5 million residents either externally or internally displaced.In February 2015, the Normandy Four contact group, consisting of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France negotiated a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.The agreement put a freeze on the hot phase of the conflict (although the ceasefire has occasionally been punctured by violations including shootings and artillery strikes). The peace deal’s political phase – which requires Kiev provide the Donbass with broad autonomy in exchange for the region’s peaceful reintegration with Ukraine, has not been carried through amid stiff resistance from the country’s successive governments.In mid-2020, additional security measures were agreed to try to ensure the stability of the ceasefire, among them a complete ban on the deployment of weapons in and near populated areas, and prohibitions on any offensive, reconnaissance and sabotage operations by either side. The restrictions also forbade the use of drones.In the spring of 2021 and again in the fall, Donbass militias expressed fears that Kiev forces may be getting ready to try to resolve the civil conflict in the east by force. Over the past several months, Kiev and its Western patrons have sought to deflect from these concerns by claiming that Russia is amassing troops on the border in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed allegations of any invasion plans. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Russia would “take all the necessary measures” to protect the hundreds of thousands of Donbass residents who have been granted Russian citizenship, at the same time that Moscow continues to make every effort “to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means.”

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/excess-military-equipment-kiev-washington-working-on-deal-to-supply-more-us-arms-to-ukraine--1091864512.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211209/putin-what-is-happening-in-donbass-resembles-a-genocide-1091396012.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220102/ukraines-own-national-security-and-defence-council-debunks-claims-of-russian-troop-buildup-1091977865.html

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukrainian armed forces, ukraine, militia, lugansk people's republic, donbass