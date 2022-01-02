https://sputniknews.com/20220102/curiosity-lit-the-match-cats-caused-over-100-house-fires-in-south-korea-officials-say-1091970536.html

Curiosity Lit the Match: Cats Caused Over 100 House Fires in South Korea, Officials Say

Curiosity Lit the Match: Cats Caused Over 100 House Fires in South Korea, Officials Say

As if a global pandemic is not enough, cat owners in South Korea are now being warned to keep an eye on their feline friends—particularly around open flame.A Thursday statement from the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department detailed that domesticated cats have been acting out over the past three years, resulting in at least 107 feline-lit house fires. Despite dozens of documented blazes, only four instances resulted in injury, as over half of the fires were caused while the cat's owner was out of the house. The department recommended removing flammable objects from the vicinity of the stove. An electric stove with a lock function was also proposed as a preventative measure.

