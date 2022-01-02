https://sputniknews.com/20220102/betty-white-100-years-young-film-to-screen-despite-death-of-actress-1091975939.html

Betty White ‘100 Years Young’ Film to Screen Despite Death of Actress

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young”, said that they still plan to screen the film despite Betty White’s death

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young”, said that they still plan to screen the film despite Betty White’s death.The new documentary-style movie about her life and career will be played almost 900 movie theatres nationwide, according to reports.The actress died on Friday, 31 December, of natural causes, the TMZ news outlet noted. She would have turned 100 on 17 January.US President Joe Biden expressed condolences over the death of White.White had the longest running career for any woman on TV, which began in 1939. She is famous for her roles in "The Golden Girls" sitcom (1985-1992), "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland" and many other projects.

