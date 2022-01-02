https://sputniknews.com/20220102/50-person-new-years-eve-orgy-broken-up-by-spanish-authorities-over-broken-covid-rules-1091967933.html

50-Person New Year's Eve Orgy Broken Up by Spanish Authorities Over Broken COVID Rules

Police in LIica d'Amunt, near Barcelona, Spain, reportedly broke up a 50-person New Year’s eve party that was in violation of Spain’s 10-person maximum rule... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

The party was described by police as an orgy, with guests said to have been having sex in upstairs rooms on the property. The event was reported to have been organized by Americans who are alleged to have hired prostitutes for the New Year celebration.Police were tipped off to the gathering when two guests mistakenly knocked on a neighbor’s door, thinking it was the intended party site. The total number of guests has yet to be identified but is believed to have been between 50 and 70 people in attendance, all of whom now face fines.Catalonia enacted clear restrictions on December 24, due to the surge of the Omicron variant. It is unclear the severity of the fines, but according to the US Embassy and Consulate in Spain and Andorra, fines for breaching Covid protocols range from 60 to 60,000 euro, based upon the relative severity of the violation.

