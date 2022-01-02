Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/50-person-new-years-eve-orgy-broken-up-by-spanish-authorities-over-broken-covid-rules-1091967933.html
50-Person New Year's Eve Orgy Broken Up by Spanish Authorities Over Broken COVID Rules
50-Person New Year's Eve Orgy Broken Up by Spanish Authorities Over Broken COVID Rules
Police in LIica d'Amunt, near Barcelona, Spain, reportedly broke up a 50-person New Year’s eve party that was in violation of Spain’s 10-person maximum rule... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T00:30+0000
2022-01-02T00:30+0000
barcelona
orgy
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101435/65/1014356573_0:94:3500:2063_1920x0_80_0_0_9ba5d9e5d5263d66859b0b52016e1dda.jpg
The party was described by police as an orgy, with guests said to have been having sex in upstairs rooms on the property. The event was reported to have been organized by Americans who are alleged to have hired prostitutes for the New Year celebration.Police were tipped off to the gathering when two guests mistakenly knocked on a neighbor’s door, thinking it was the intended party site. The total number of guests has yet to be identified but is believed to have been between 50 and 70 people in attendance, all of whom now face fines.Catalonia enacted clear restrictions on December 24, due to the surge of the Omicron variant. It is unclear the severity of the fines, but according to the US Embassy and Consulate in Spain and Andorra, fines for breaching Covid protocols range from 60 to 60,000 euro, based upon the relative severity of the violation.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101435/65/1014356573_389:0:3500:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_1b7714f5a0d1bdd3d8093e74a9567f8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barcelona, orgy, covid-19

50-Person New Year's Eve Orgy Broken Up by Spanish Authorities Over Broken COVID Rules

00:30 GMT 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / Susana Vera Police stand outside the rear entrance of the Bank of Spain after a fire broke out on the premises in Madrid, November 3, 2014
Police stand outside the rear entrance of the Bank of Spain after a fire broke out on the premises in Madrid, November 3, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / Susana Vera
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Police in LIica d'Amunt, near Barcelona, Spain, reportedly broke up a 50-person New Year’s eve party that was in violation of Spain’s 10-person maximum rule for indoor gatherings amid the pandemic.
The party was described by police as an orgy, with guests said to have been having sex in upstairs rooms on the property. The event was reported to have been organized by Americans who are alleged to have hired prostitutes for the New Year celebration.
Police were tipped off to the gathering when two guests mistakenly knocked on a neighbor’s door, thinking it was the intended party site.
The total number of guests has yet to be identified but is believed to have been between 50 and 70 people in attendance, all of whom now face fines.
Catalonia enacted clear restrictions on December 24, due to the surge of the Omicron variant. It is unclear the severity of the fines, but according to the US Embassy and Consulate in Spain and Andorra, fines for breaching Covid protocols range from 60 to 60,000 euro, based upon the relative severity of the violation.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:46 GMTPersona Non Grata Status Inapplicable to UN Staff, Dujarric Says Regarding Russian Member
00:50 GMTOver 200 US Marines Discharged as Service Rejects Thousands of COVID Vaccine Exemption Requests
00:30 GMT50-Person New Year's Eve Orgy Broken Up by Spanish Authorities Over Broken COVID Rules
YesterdayXavi Blasts 'Crazy' La Liga for Not Postponing FC Barcelona Match as Team Grapples With COVID
YesterdayUS Military Reportedly Zeroing in on Daesh Cell Linked to Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber
YesterdayVideos: IDF Launches Multiple Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
YesterdayUkrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera
YesterdayFirst Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
Yesterday'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
YesterdayOver 52,000 Afghan Evacuees Resettled Across America Under Operation Allies Welcome
Yesterday'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
Yesterday'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell
YesterdayUK Heading for Record 6Mln Households Living in Fuel Poverty, Charity Says
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
YesterdayBiden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
YesterdayTurkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
YesterdayAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
YesterdayIran Slaps Down US ‘Concerns’ Over Space Programme After Satellite Launch
YesterdayIndia May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say
Yesterday'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory