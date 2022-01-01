Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
JUST IN: Israeli Military Confirms Strikes Against Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/ukrainians-hold-torchlit-rally-in-kiev-to-honor-wwii-nationalist-bandera-1091967797.html
Ukrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera
Ukrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera
Around 3,500 Ukrainians holding torches marched through central Kiev on Saturday in an annual tribute to a controversial wartime nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera, according to the national police estimates.
2022-01-01T21:40+0000
2022-01-01T21:40+0000
stepan bandera
ukraine
kiev
rally
nationalism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105824/56/1058245696_0:153:3097:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_f14237a857e9aa9f00240fd7e018f476.jpg
"Events to mark the 113th anniversary of Stepan Bandera went off without violations [of public order]. Some 3,500 citizens attended," the police said in a statement.Demonstrators were carrying Bandera's portraits, flags of nationalist parties and white-red-white banners associated with the Belarusian opposition, a Sputnik correspondent said.Ukrainian national police stepped up presence across the country for the duration of 56 mass gatherings in 20 provinces honoring the 20th-century nationalist figure.The rally in Kiev is organized every year on January 1 by the right-wing Svoboda party to mark the anniversary of the man who remains an iconic figure for Ukrainian nationalists for leading an anti-Soviet insurgency, despite his role in massacres of Polish Jews in western Ukraine and collaboration with Nazis. Russia calls the rallies an act of Nazi glorification.
In truth, Ukraine hold a torchlight every year to honour German Fascism.
1
These are the ones who will be coming for Zelensky if he doesn't get US/NATO to help him start a war with Russia. These are his handlers who intend to keep him as an attack dog against Russia, or else.
1
2
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105824/56/1058245696_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_050b77e251b1828e502cd05e720e373c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stepan bandera, ukraine, kiev, rally, nationalism

Ukrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera

21:40 GMT 01.01.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankMarch of nationalists in Ukraine
March of nationalists in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
KIEV (Sputnik) - Around 3,500 Ukrainians holding torches marched through central Kiev on Saturday in an annual tribute to a controversial wartime nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera, according to the national police estimates.
"Events to mark the 113th anniversary of Stepan Bandera went off without violations [of public order]. Some 3,500 citizens attended," the police said in a statement.
Demonstrators were carrying Bandera's portraits, flags of nationalist parties and white-red-white banners associated with the Belarusian opposition, a Sputnik correspondent said.
Ukrainian national police stepped up presence across the country for the duration of 56 mass gatherings in 20 provinces honoring the 20th-century nationalist figure.
The rally in Kiev is organized every year on January 1 by the right-wing Svoboda party to mark the anniversary of the man who remains an iconic figure for Ukrainian nationalists for leading an anti-Soviet insurgency, despite his role in massacres of Polish Jews in western Ukraine and collaboration with Nazis. Russia calls the rallies an act of Nazi glorification.
030001
Discuss
Popular comments
In truth, Ukraine hold a torchlight every year to honour German Fascism.
HHess
2 January, 01:00 GMT1
000000
These are the ones who will be coming for Zelensky if he doesn't get US/NATO to help him start a war with Russia. These are his handlers who intend to keep him as an attack dog against Russia, or else.
44Justice
2 January, 01:02 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTIDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
21:40 GMTUkrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera
20:59 GMTFirst Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
19:35 GMT'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
19:20 GMTOver 52,000 Afghan Evacuees Resettled Across America Under Operation Allies Welcome
19:05 GMT'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
19:03 GMT'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell
18:42 GMTUK Heading for Record 6Mln Households Living in Fuel Poverty, Charity Says
18:19 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
18:12 GMTBiden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
17:33 GMTTurkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
17:15 GMTAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
17:11 GMTIran Slaps Down US ‘Concerns’ Over Space Programme After Satellite Launch
16:30 GMTIndia May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say
16:24 GMT'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
15:48 GMTFeds Say Mystery ‘Threat Actors’ May ‘Promote or Commit Violence’ on Capitol Riot Anniversary
15:27 GMTPope Francis Says To ‘Hurt a Woman is to Insult God' in New Year Message
15:23 GMTFinnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security
14:02 GMTRetired General Calls for Purge of US Military Amid Fears Rogue Elements Might Attempt Coup in 2024
13:52 GMTEx-NYPD Commissioner Kerik Turns over 'Trove of Docs' to January 6 House Select Committee