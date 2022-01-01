Registration was successful!
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
UK Heading for Record 6Mln Households Living in Fuel Poverty, Charity Says
The global fuel crunch can bump up the number of UK households struggling to pay energy bills by around two million to a record 6 million, a fuel poverty charity estimated.
The National Energy Action chief executive, Adam Scorer, warned in a comment to the Observer that the country could see the highest level of fuel poverty in April since records began in 1996 if the government did not act."This is not just conjecture. It will happen and we’ve had enough time to see it coming and act," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian-affiliated newspaper.Global energy prices skyrocketed in autumn amid supply disruptions, ramping up fuel prices in the United Kingdom to record highs. A government spokesperson reportedly said that Downing Street would keep energy price caps and subsidy schemes in place to protect the most vulnerable consumers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global fuel crunch can bump up the number of UK households struggling to pay energy bills by around two million to a record 6 million, a fuel poverty charity estimated.
The National Energy Action chief executive, Adam Scorer, warned in a comment to the Observer that the country could see the highest level of fuel poverty in April since records began in 1996 if the government did not act.
"This is not just conjecture. It will happen and we’ve had enough time to see it coming and act," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian-affiliated newspaper.
Global energy prices skyrocketed in autumn amid supply disruptions, ramping up fuel prices in the United Kingdom to record highs. A government spokesperson reportedly said that Downing Street would keep energy price caps and subsidy schemes in place to protect the most vulnerable consumers.
