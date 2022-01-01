Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/north-koreas-leader-reportedly-says-2022-to-be-year-of-great-struggle-1091959846.html
North Korea's Leader Reportedly Says 2022 to Be Year of Great Struggle
North Korea's Leader Reportedly Says 2022 to Be Year of Great Struggle
In his closing speech of the year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called 2021 the year of a great victory of his compatriots, adding that 2022 will be the year of a "life-and-death" struggle.
2022-01-01T10:36+0000
2022-01-01T10:36+0000
north korea
struggle
kim jong-un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083670902_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ca6a7652fb743234ac9ab8e6cd0f0182.jpg
The fourth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea (WPK) of the eighth convocation was held from 27 to 31 December. According to KSNA, WPK discussed the country's budget for 2022, the results of 2021 and plans for the coming year, agriculture, and changes in the WPK charter.In his speech, the North Korean leader noted that the great struggle of 2022 must be won to ensure success of socialist ideas and the North Korean people, KSNA reported. Kim mainly focused on agriculture and construction, strengthening the structure of the party and local authorities, developing the economy, industry, science and health.The North Korean leader did not mention relations with the United States and South Korea although last month marked an important development for the Korean peninsula. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in December that his country, China, North Korea, and the United States agreed in principle to the declaration putting an end to the Korean War.The Korean War de-facto ended in 1953 after the US and Democratic People's Republic of Korea ratified an armistice without signing a peace treaty. However, the Korean peninsula is still formally in a state of war until a peace treaty is signed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083670902_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a186410c04be3011d1a04d75a864e1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, struggle, kim jong-un

North Korea's Leader Reportedly Says 2022 to Be Year of Great Struggle

10:36 GMT 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 30, 2021.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - In his closing speech of the year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called 2021 the year of a great victory of his compatriots, adding that 2022 will be the year of a "life-and-death" struggle, the Korean Central News Agency (KSNA) reported on Saturday.
The fourth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea (WPK) of the eighth convocation was held from 27 to 31 December. According to KSNA, WPK discussed the country's budget for 2022, the results of 2021 and plans for the coming year, agriculture, and changes in the WPK charter.
In his speech, the North Korean leader noted that the great struggle of 2022 must be won to ensure success of socialist ideas and the North Korean people, KSNA reported. Kim mainly focused on agriculture and construction, strengthening the structure of the party and local authorities, developing the economy, industry, science and health.
The North Korean leader did not mention relations with the United States and South Korea although last month marked an important development for the Korean peninsula. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in December that his country, China, North Korea, and the United States agreed in principle to the declaration putting an end to the Korean War.
The Korean War de-facto ended in 1953 after the US and Democratic People's Republic of Korea ratified an armistice without signing a peace treaty. However, the Korean peninsula is still formally in a state of war until a peace treaty is signed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:36 GMTNorth Korea's Leader Reportedly Says 2022 to Be Year of Great Struggle
10:08 GMTAustralia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says
09:39 GMT'Nice Save': Miley Cyrus Cheered for 'Smoothest Wardrobe Malfunction Recovery Ever' At New Year Gig
09:16 GMTIndia Accuses Pakistan of Being 'Non-Transparent' in Selection of Hindu Pilgrims Bound For Peshawar
08:27 GMTTwitter Outraged Over Queen’s Knighthood For ‘Mass-Murdering War Criminal’ Ex-PM Tony Blair
08:27 GMTNew York's New Mayor Sworn In at Midnight
07:19 GMTJourno Slammed for Tweeting ‘Why Couldn't It Have Been Queen' Elizabeth After Betty White Death
06:16 GMTVideo Shows 'Indian Troops Intercepting PLA Soldiers' Near Arunachal Pradesh's Bum La Pass
05:55 GMT‘Six Witnesses’ Reportedly Ready 'To Place' Prince Andrew Together With His Sex Abuse Accuser
05:18 GMTWhat are the Major Messages of the 2nd Putin-Biden Phone Call Ahead of the US-Russia Security Talks?
05:15 GMTFormer US Officials Call on Biden to Publish Anti-Russia Sanctions List
04:32 GMTRussian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says
04:25 GMTAt Least 12 People Die in Stampede in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Reports Say
04:00 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Prevented Vanity Fair 20 Years Ago From Airing 'Thoroughly Untrue' Epstein Abuses
03:41 GMT'Shedding of the Soul': New Book Reveals Avicii's Journal Entries on Inner Demons, Health Issues
03:31 GMTReal Madrid Reportedly in Pursuit of Erling Haaland And Kylian Mbappe
03:06 GMTIsraeli FM Vows to Counter 'Iranian Threat,' Says Israel Has Capabilities Some 'Cannot Even Imagine'
02:41 GMTVideo: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia
00:39 GMTMinnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers
YesterdayBig Ben Rings Its Bells Greeting New Year 2022