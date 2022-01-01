'Nice Save': Miley Cyrus Cheered for 'Smoothest Wardrobe Malfunction Recovery Ever' At New Year Gig

Miley Cyrus has won kudos for handling a New Year's Eve wardrobe malfunction in her stride.The American singer, songwriter and actress was ringing in 2022 on her NBC New Year's Eve special, titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party, wearing a skimpy silver outfit. However, as the 29-year-old wrapped up her hit "We Can't Stop" and transitioned to another popular song, "Party in the U.S.A.", she lost her top. Catching it midstride, Cyrus strutted around for a while holding on to the elusive garment, as she sang the opening lyrics of the song. Then she made her way backstage, allowing the backup singers and band to take over, while she returned wearing a red blazer she had previously appeared in earlier in the show."Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus intercepted her lyrics with, and later added, "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage." Everyone in the audience roared in appreciation of the singer’s quick thinking and deft handling of the potentially embarrassing situation.At the end of the programme, Cyrus said:Twitter users were also full of admiration for Miley Cyrus.
In a nod to millennial audiences, NBC’s New Year’s Eve centerpiece was “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” hosted by Miley Cyrus and American comedian, actor and screenwriter Pete Davidson, with the live special aired on 31 December from Miami.
"Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us."
