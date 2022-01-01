Registration was successful!
Minnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers
Minnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers
Two people are injured following a shooting late Friday evening at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
minnesota
shooting
mall of america
According to police, the victims' injuries are not life-threatening and it is not considered an active shooter situation. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m., US central time. It is believed that the suspects fled the scene and are no longer at the mall. Police are currently searching for suspects. It is unclear if police have taken any suspects into custody. Police are expected to release more details later. Some stores went into lockdown, but the entire mall did not. As of 5:45 p.m., local time, the scene was secured and the mall had resumed normal operations. The Mall of America is reportedly the seventh-largest shopping mall in the world and the largest in the Western hemisphere. The mall claims approximately 40 million visitors annually.
The name alone tells me there is no reason to ever shop there. The description in the article reinforces that impression.
minnesota, shooting, mall of america

Minnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers

00:39 GMT 01.01.2022 (Updated: 01:10 GMT 01.01.2022)
Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota
Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
Two people are injured following a shooting late Friday evening at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
According to police, the victims' injuries are not life-threatening and it is not considered an active shooter situation. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m., US central time.
It is believed that the suspects fled the scene and are no longer at the mall. Police are currently searching for suspects. It is unclear if police have taken any suspects into custody.
Police are expected to release more details later.
Some stores went into lockdown, but the entire mall did not. As of 5:45 p.m., local time, the scene was secured and the mall had resumed normal operations.
The Mall of America is reportedly the seventh-largest shopping mall in the world and the largest in the Western hemisphere. The mall claims approximately 40 million visitors annually.
Popular comments
The name alone tells me there is no reason to ever shop there. The description in the article reinforces that impression.
vtvot tak
1 January, 04:13 GMT
