https://sputniknews.com/20220101/minnesotas-mall-of-america-put-on-lockdown-after-shooting-injures-two-shoppers-1091953374.html

Minnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers

Minnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers

Two people are injured following a shooting late Friday evening at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. 01.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-01T00:39+0000

2022-01-01T00:39+0000

2022-01-01T01:10+0000

minnesota

shooting

mall of america

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101860/81/1018608174_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_812a6e0d0f9871e105cbc06ace6021e2.jpg

According to police, the victims' injuries are not life-threatening and it is not considered an active shooter situation. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m., US central time. It is believed that the suspects fled the scene and are no longer at the mall. Police are currently searching for suspects. It is unclear if police have taken any suspects into custody. Police are expected to release more details later. Some stores went into lockdown, but the entire mall did not. As of 5:45 p.m., local time, the scene was secured and the mall had resumed normal operations. The Mall of America is reportedly the seventh-largest shopping mall in the world and the largest in the Western hemisphere. The mall claims approximately 40 million visitors annually.

vot tak The name alone tells me there is no reason to ever shop there. The description in the article reinforces that impression. 0

1

minnesota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

minnesota, shooting, mall of america