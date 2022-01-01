Registration was successful!
'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
Musk pointed out that “humanoid robots would add the most value initially” when it comes to doing jobs that are “dangerous”, “boring” or have “potential for... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-01T16:24+0000
2022-01-01T16:24+0000
elon musk
tesla
robot
role
viral
Tesla Inc. founder and “technoking” Elon Musk has shared some thoughts about possible applications for Tesla Bot, a conceptual humanoid robot that was unveiled by the company last year.During his recent appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast, Musk was asked whether Tesla Bot could be used not only for factory labour but also at home, perhaps as a “friend” or an assistant, to which Musk replied that “the possibilities are endless”.However, when Fridman pointed out that there was an opportunity for robots to “decrease the amount of loneliness in the world” and help humans “connect with each other”, Musk replied that he hadn't actually thought about it from a “companionship standpoint”.He also speculated that the robot could develop a unique “personality” over time, and that the personality could evolve to match that of the robot’s owner.The Tesla Bot concept was revealed to the public by Tesla in August 2021, with Musk suggesting that the prototype could be ready in 2022.
elon musk, tesla, robot, role, viral

'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory

16:24 GMT 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HANNIBAL HANSCHKESpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on December 1, 2020
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on December 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Musk pointed out that “humanoid robots would add the most value initially” when it comes to doing jobs that are “dangerous”, “boring” or have “potential for repetitive stress injury”.
Tesla Inc. founder and "technoking" Elon Musk has shared some thoughts about possible applications for Tesla Bot, a conceptual humanoid robot that was unveiled by the company last year.
During his recent appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, Musk was asked whether Tesla Bot could be used not only for factory labour but also at home, perhaps as a "friend" or an assistant, to which Musk replied that "the possibilities are endless".
He noted that there are a lot of jobs people would not do if they "weren't paid to", and that "humanoid robots would add the most value initially" in doing work that is "dangerous", "boring" and has "potential for repetitive stress injury".
However, when Fridman pointed out that there was an opportunity for robots to "decrease the amount of loneliness in the world" and help humans "connect with each other", Musk replied that he hadn't actually thought about it from a "companionship standpoint".
"But I think it could actually be a very good companion", the billionaire added.
He also speculated that the robot could develop a unique "personality" over time, and that the personality could evolve to match that of the robot's owner.
Arrival of the Bots: Elon Musk Reportedly Teases Tesla's First Humanoid Robot - Photos
20 August 2021, 05:15 GMT
Arrival of the Bots: Elon Musk Reportedly Teases Tesla's First Humanoid Robot - Photos
20 August 2021, 05:15 GMT
The Tesla Bot concept was revealed to the public by Tesla in August 2021, with Musk suggesting that the prototype could be ready in 2022.
