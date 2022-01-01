Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/israeli-fm-vows-to-counter-iranian-threat-says-israel-has-capabilities-some-cannot-even-imagine-1091954027.html
Israeli FM Vows to Counter 'Iranian Threat,' Says Israel Has Capabilities Some 'Cannot Even Imagine'
Israeli FM Vows to Counter 'Iranian Threat,' Says Israel Has Capabilities Some 'Cannot Even Imagine'
Earlier this week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the Israeli government of attempting to sabotage renewed talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-01T03:06+0000
2022-01-01T03:06+0000
middle east
us
iran
uranium
nuclear talks
israel
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran nuclear deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/01/1091953847_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_69fcc280b4d1a36b4ce902d97490a80f.jpg
In a Friday Channel 12 broadcast, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid bragged that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is prepared to bring to bear an array of "capabilities" to protect itself against what it claimed was an Iranian threat. When asked about Tel Aviv's ability to strike Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and what were described as weapon sites, Lapid declared that Tel Aviv was both capable and prepared to carry out such a strike.Lapid also said that an Israeli attack against Tehran could occur without prior correspondence with the US.He also reiterated that allies have been shown information he claimed "proves the Iranians are lying" in regard to recent nuclear activities. Despite vocal pushback from the Israeli government, which opposed the original 2015 JCPOA pact, Tel Aviv would support a "good deal," as "it is only against the wrong deal." Lapid has previously stated that he would rather the US and other JCPOA signatories walk away from renewed talks than reach an agreement that lacks what he characterized as "real oversight" of Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the JCPOA agreement - also known as the Iran nuclear deal - and reimposed sanctions that crippled the Iranian economy. Tehran soon after abandoned its commitments under the agreement. Following the election of US President Joe Biden, negotiations to revisit the agreement kicked off in April but stalled in June, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office. More recently, talks saw a pause from the US after American officials concluded that Iran was "not serious" about the ongoing talks in Vienna.Despite delays, Monday kicked off an eighth round of JCPOA discussion. The US communicated earlier this week that progress had been made in defining what it claimed were the main issues preventing Tehran from returning to the pact.According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, nearly all delegates have agreed on the need to lift sanctions against Tehran, and expressed plans to consider conditions for their removal.
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/head-of-iranian-delegation-says-progress-made-in-jcpoa-talks-in-vienna-1091923420.html
There is no alternative, the israelis agression, war crimes and corruption needs to end. Kill israel and resurrect Palestine and this madness will be ended.
5
Iran has not threatened Israel. Israel is threatening Iran on daily basis, including asking wealthy American Jews to demand that the US attack Iran. Israel biggest capabilities are its ability to mount terrorism attacks on civilians globally.
4
3
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/01/1091953847_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_91bfeb8f020041c8b309560fd386d4b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, us, iran, uranium, nuclear talks, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal

Israeli FM Vows to Counter 'Iranian Threat,' Says Israel Has Capabilities Some 'Cannot Even Imagine'

03:06 GMT 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El GhanyEgyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry meets Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid in Cairo
Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry meets Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid in Cairo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the Israeli government of attempting to sabotage renewed talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, after Tel Aviv warned that it was prepared to "act alone" against Tehran. At the time, Israel claimed to have "intelligence that proves Iran is deceiving the world."
In a Friday Channel 12 broadcast, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid bragged that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is prepared to bring to bear an array of "capabilities" to protect itself against what it claimed was an Iranian threat.

"Israel has capabilities, some of which the world, and even some experts in the field, cannot even imagine," Lapid said in the Friday broadcast, which marked the decade since the FM had entered politics. "And Israel will protect itself against the Iranian threat."

When asked about Tel Aviv's ability to strike Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and what were described as weapon sites, Lapid declared that Tel Aviv was both capable and prepared to carry out such a strike.
Lapid also said that an Israeli attack against Tehran could occur without prior correspondence with the US.

"Israel will do whatever it needs to do to protect its security. And we don’t need anybody’s permission for that," Lapid told Channel 12. "That’s been the case since the first day we established this state."

He also reiterated that allies have been shown information he claimed "proves the Iranians are lying" in regard to recent nuclear activities.
Despite vocal pushback from the Israeli government, which opposed the original 2015 JCPOA pact, Tel Aviv would support a "good deal," as "it is only against the wrong deal."
Lapid has previously stated that he would rather the US and other JCPOA signatories walk away from renewed talks than reach an agreement that lacks what he characterized as "real oversight" of Iran's nuclear program.
In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the JCPOA agreement - also known as the Iran nuclear deal - and reimposed sanctions that crippled the Iranian economy. Tehran soon after abandoned its commitments under the agreement.
Following the election of US President Joe Biden, negotiations to revisit the agreement kicked off in April but stalled in June, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office. More recently, talks saw a pause from the US after American officials concluded that Iran was "not serious" about the ongoing talks in Vienna.
Iran nuclear talks enter day five - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
Head of Iranian Delegation Says Progress Made in JCPOA Talks in Vienna
30 December 2021, 20:17 GMT
Despite delays, Monday kicked off an eighth round of JCPOA discussion. The US communicated earlier this week that progress had been made in defining what it claimed were the main issues preventing Tehran from returning to the pact.
According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, nearly all delegates have agreed on the need to lift sanctions against Tehran, and expressed plans to consider conditions for their removal.
114114
Discuss
Popular comments
There is no alternative, the israelis agression, war crimes and corruption needs to end. Kill israel and resurrect Palestine and this madness will be ended.
vtvot tak
1 January, 06:38 GMT5
000000
Iran has not threatened Israel. Israel is threatening Iran on daily basis, including asking wealthy American Jews to demand that the US attack Iran. Israel biggest capabilities are its ability to mount terrorism attacks on civilians globally.
HHess
1 January, 06:37 GMT4
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:32 GMTRussian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says
04:25 GMTAt Least 12 People Die in Stampede in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Reports Say
04:00 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Prevented Vanity Fair 20 Years Ago From Airing 'Thoroughly Untrue' Epstein Abuses
03:41 GMT'Shedding of the Soul': New Book Reveals Avicii's Journal Entries on Inner Demons, Health Issues
03:31 GMTReal Madrid Reportedly in Pursuit of Erling Haaland And Kylian Mbappe
03:06 GMTIsraeli FM Vows to Counter 'Iranian Threat,' Says Israel Has Capabilities Some 'Cannot Even Imagine'
02:41 GMTVideo: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia
00:39 GMTMinnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers
YesterdayBig Ben Rings Its Bells Greeting New Year 2022
YesterdayWest Virginia Approves Key Permit for Controversial Natural Gas Pipeline
YesterdayBase Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing
YesterdayPelosi Announces Events to Mark 6 Jan. Anniversary 'in Spirit of Unity, Patriotism, Prayerfulness'
YesterdayPrince Andrew's Alleged Sex Assault Victim Demands Proof He Can't Sweat - Reports
YesterdayNASA-Funded Research Delves Into How Religious Groups Might React to the Discovery of Alien Life
YesterdayPorn & Drugs, Scandals, Death And More: What Happened in India's Entertainment Industry in 2021?
YesterdayTaliban Cracks Down on Mannequins at Shops, Orders to 'Behead' Them Citing Sharia Law
YesterdayIran Says Current US Administration Bears Responsibility for General Qassem Soleimani's Killing
YesterdayVariants & Vaccines: How the US Tackled Its COVID Spread in 2021
YesterdayRussian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation
YesterdayMoscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square