https://sputniknews.com/20220101/india-may-complete-s-400-missile-rollout-in-punjab-in-february-reports-say-1091964978.html

India May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say

India May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say

India may complete the rollout of new S-400 air defenсe weapons it bought from Russia at a Punjab air base near the Chinese and Pakistani border in February, the Republic World news website said on Saturday.

2022-01-01T16:30+0000

2022-01-01T16:30+0000

2022-01-01T16:31+0000

russia

s-400

india

pakistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107666/51/1076665101_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_15fe950852bd93b0218f55f42361897c.jpg

The first regiment of Russian missiles was being moved to the northern frontier province of Punjab and it would take the air force at least six weeks to complete the deployment, the website added. India signed a $5.4 billion deal with the Russian arms maker Almaz-Antey in 2018 for the purchase of five surface-to-air missile systems as a deterrent against the neighbours, who lay rival claims to border territories. Relations between India and Pakistan have been particularly strained after New Delhi had stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of the semi-autonomous status in August 2019. Pakistan, which controls part of the region, slammed India's decision and cut diplomatic ties with the country. China, which controls some 20% of the Kashmir region, also criticised New Delhi's decision. India, however, argued that was "an internal matter concerning the territory of India" and added that the change of Jammu and Kashmir's status would "ensure integration and empowerment" in the region.

Bob Dylan China, which controls some 20% of the Kashmir region, also criticised New Delhi's decision to strip the region of semi-autonomous status. Pot meet kettle...HAHAHAH 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, s-400, india, pakistan