IDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv

According to reports, there was an airstrike via a helicopter on Hamas' Qaddissiyah site followed by three missiles strikes from an Israeli Air Force jet. The Qaddissiyah site in southern Gaza is known to be a rocket manufacturing facility for Al-Qassam. According to reports, at least ten missiles have been launched towards Hamas targets by the IAF. Following the strikes by the IAF in southern Gaza, there are reports of strikes in northern Gaza at Hama's Fillistine Camp. Early reports suggest the strikes are from helicopters and tanks.The Israeli Navy has also begun shelling parts of the Gaza shoreline. Sources within the Israeli military had vowed retaliation over the firing of two rockets that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv by Hamas. Through unnamed sources, it was learned that Hamas would respond if Israel should launch a strike. Egyptian mediators suggested to Israel to not respond to the rockets. Missile strikes were anticipated in retaliation to rocket fire from earlier Saturday. The Al-Quds Brigades, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military arm, had reportedly been evacuating military sites in anticipation of the strikes from the IDF. Earlier in the day, a flare, launched from an Israeli helicopter in the northern part of the Gaza strip, was mistaken for a strike. Those initial reports of a retaliatory strike by the IDF were retracted by local media. The strikes at the Hamas' Qaddissiyah site have been confirmed by the IDF. The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated dramatically in May of 2021. Hamas fired long-range missiles towards Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests. Of the estimated 3,750 missiles fired by Hamas, 90% were intercepted. According to Israel's Health Ministry, 12 people were killed from the missiles. Israel responded to the attacks by launching an aerial offensive on the highly populated region of Gaza. A strike toppled a highrise building and a total of 230 Palestinians died according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. On May 20th, the two sides announced a cease-fire.

