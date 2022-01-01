IDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
21:45 GMT 01.01.2022 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 01.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Adel HanaMasked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Sunday, at approximately 12:10 a.m. local time, the Israel Defense Force began airstrikes on targets in Gaza in retaliation over rockets fired from Gaza early Saturday morning.
According to reports, there was an airstrike via a helicopter on Hamas' Qaddissiyah site followed by three missiles strikes from an Israeli Air Force jet.
Video / #IAF 🇮🇱 airstrike on Hamas' Qadissiyah site, west of Khan Younis, southern #Gaza pic.twitter.com/lqwBK3ffkE— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) January 1, 2022
The Qaddissiyah site in southern Gaza is known to be a rocket manufacturing facility for Al-Qassam.
#فيديو آخر لإحدى الغارات الاسرائيلية على موقع القادسية غرب خانيونس pic.twitter.com/dDZpjoCTKa— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) January 1, 2022
According to reports, at least ten missiles have been launched towards Hamas targets by the IAF.
Additional footage. pic.twitter.com/4rxmzuybHK— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 1, 2022
Following the strikes by the IAF in southern Gaza, there are reports of strikes in northern Gaza at Hama's Fillistine Camp. Early reports suggest the strikes are from helicopters and tanks.
The Israeli Navy has also begun shelling parts of the Gaza shoreline.
Sources within the Israeli military had vowed retaliation over the firing of two rockets that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv by Hamas. Through unnamed sources, it was learned that Hamas would respond if Israel should launch a strike. Egyptian mediators suggested to Israel to not respond to the rockets.
January 1, 2022
Missile strikes were anticipated in retaliation to rocket fire from earlier Saturday. The Al-Quds Brigades, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military arm, had reportedly been evacuating military sites in anticipation of the strikes from the IDF.
Earlier in the day, a flare, launched from an Israeli helicopter in the northern part of the Gaza strip, was mistaken for a strike. Those initial reports of a retaliatory strike by the IDF were retracted by local media.
The strikes at the Hamas' Qaddissiyah site have been confirmed by the IDF.
צה"ל תוקף כעת ברצועת עזה.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 1, 2022
פרטים בהמשך
The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated dramatically in May of 2021. Hamas fired long-range missiles towards Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests. Of the estimated 3,750 missiles fired by Hamas, 90% were intercepted. According to Israel's Health Ministry, 12 people were killed from the missiles.
Israel responded to the attacks by launching an aerial offensive on the highly populated region of Gaza. A strike toppled a highrise building and a total of 230 Palestinians died according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. On May 20th, the two sides announced a cease-fire.