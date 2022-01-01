Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
JUST IN: Israeli Military Confirms Strikes Against Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/idf-carries-out-retaliatory-strikes-on-gaza-after-two-rockets-land-near-tel-aviv---reports-1091968198.html
IDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
IDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
Sunday, at approximately 12:10 a.m. local time, the Israel Defense Force began airstrikes on targets in Gaza in retaliation over rockets fired from Gaza early... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-01T21:45+0000
2022-01-01T22:50+0000
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
retaliatory strikes
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090853729_0:152:3072:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0388d731830f1ff979af044ee7e01db7.jpg
According to reports, there was an airstrike via a helicopter on Hamas' Qaddissiyah site followed by three missiles strikes from an Israeli Air Force jet. The Qaddissiyah site in southern Gaza is known to be a rocket manufacturing facility for Al-Qassam. According to reports, at least ten missiles have been launched towards Hamas targets by the IAF. Following the strikes by the IAF in southern Gaza, there are reports of strikes in northern Gaza at Hama's Fillistine Camp. Early reports suggest the strikes are from helicopters and tanks.The Israeli Navy has also begun shelling parts of the Gaza shoreline. Sources within the Israeli military had vowed retaliation over the firing of two rockets that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv by Hamas. Through unnamed sources, it was learned that Hamas would respond if Israel should launch a strike. Egyptian mediators suggested to Israel to not respond to the rockets. Missile strikes were anticipated in retaliation to rocket fire from earlier Saturday. The Al-Quds Brigades, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military arm, had reportedly been evacuating military sites in anticipation of the strikes from the IDF. Earlier in the day, a flare, launched from an Israeli helicopter in the northern part of the Gaza strip, was mistaken for a strike. Those initial reports of a retaliatory strike by the IDF were retracted by local media. The strikes at the Hamas' Qaddissiyah site have been confirmed by the IDF. The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated dramatically in May of 2021. Hamas fired long-range missiles towards Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests. Of the estimated 3,750 missiles fired by Hamas, 90% were intercepted. According to Israel's Health Ministry, 12 people were killed from the missiles. Israel responded to the attacks by launching an aerial offensive on the highly populated region of Gaza. A strike toppled a highrise building and a total of 230 Palestinians died according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. On May 20th, the two sides announced a cease-fire.
Nice!
1
What, how Israel cant defeat a bunch of Palestinians with fireworks and stones? Yea real nice. Their days are numbered.
1
4
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090853729_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b4cec106024289f3a546f17a544c785.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, israel defense forces (idf), retaliatory strikes, gaza

IDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv

21:45 GMT 01.01.2022 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 01.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Adel HanaMasked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, 28 October 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Adel Hana
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
Sunday, at approximately 12:10 a.m. local time, the Israel Defense Force began airstrikes on targets in Gaza in retaliation over rockets fired from Gaza early Saturday morning.
According to reports, there was an airstrike via a helicopter on Hamas' Qaddissiyah site followed by three missiles strikes from an Israeli Air Force jet.
The Qaddissiyah site in southern Gaza is known to be a rocket manufacturing facility for Al-Qassam.
According to reports, at least ten missiles have been launched towards Hamas targets by the IAF.
Following the strikes by the IAF in southern Gaza, there are reports of strikes in northern Gaza at Hama's Fillistine Camp. Early reports suggest the strikes are from helicopters and tanks.
The Israeli Navy has also begun shelling parts of the Gaza shoreline.
Sources within the Israeli military had vowed retaliation over the firing of two rockets that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv by Hamas. Through unnamed sources, it was learned that Hamas would respond if Israel should launch a strike. Egyptian mediators suggested to Israel to not respond to the rockets.
Missile strikes were anticipated in retaliation to rocket fire from earlier Saturday. The Al-Quds Brigades, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military arm, had reportedly been evacuating military sites in anticipation of the strikes from the IDF.
Earlier in the day, a flare, launched from an Israeli helicopter in the northern part of the Gaza strip, was mistaken for a strike. Those initial reports of a retaliatory strike by the IDF were retracted by local media.
The strikes at the Hamas' Qaddissiyah site have been confirmed by the IDF.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated dramatically in May of 2021. Hamas fired long-range missiles towards Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests. Of the estimated 3,750 missiles fired by Hamas, 90% were intercepted. According to Israel's Health Ministry, 12 people were killed from the missiles.
Israel responded to the attacks by launching an aerial offensive on the highly populated region of Gaza. A strike toppled a highrise building and a total of 230 Palestinians died according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. On May 20th, the two sides announced a cease-fire.
130103
Discuss
Popular comments
Nice!
BDBob Dylan
2 January, 00:57 GMT1
000000
What, how Israel cant defeat a bunch of Palestinians with fireworks and stones? Yea real nice. Their days are numbered.
Hajj Qassem
2 January, 01:30 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTIDF Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
21:40 GMTUkrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera
20:59 GMTFirst Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
19:35 GMT'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
19:20 GMTOver 52,000 Afghan Evacuees Resettled Across America Under Operation Allies Welcome
19:05 GMT'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
19:03 GMT'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell
18:42 GMTUK Heading for Record 6Mln Households Living in Fuel Poverty, Charity Says
18:19 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
18:12 GMTBiden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
17:33 GMTTurkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
17:15 GMTAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
17:11 GMTIran Slaps Down US ‘Concerns’ Over Space Programme After Satellite Launch
16:30 GMTIndia May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say
16:24 GMT'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
15:48 GMTFeds Say Mystery ‘Threat Actors’ May ‘Promote or Commit Violence’ on Capitol Riot Anniversary
15:27 GMTPope Francis Says To ‘Hurt a Woman is to Insult God' in New Year Message
15:23 GMTFinnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security
14:02 GMTRetired General Calls for Purge of US Military Amid Fears Rogue Elements Might Attempt Coup in 2024
13:52 GMTEx-NYPD Commissioner Kerik Turns over 'Trove of Docs' to January 6 House Select Committee