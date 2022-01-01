Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/former-us-officials-call-on-biden-to-publish-anti-russia-sanctions-list-1091955349.html
Former US Officials Call on Biden to Publish Anti-Russia Sanctions List
Former US Officials Call on Biden to Publish Anti-Russia Sanctions List
A group of former US diplomats and US national security officials called on President Joe Biden to publish a list of sanctions that Washington would immediately impose on Russia
2022-01-01T05:15+0000
2022-01-01T05:15+0000
world
russia
us
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091845987_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5165c3bc2a7e67ae9e40faea95d5c885.jpg
"We believe the United States should, in closest consultation with its NATO allies and with Ukraine, take immediate steps to affect the Kremlin’s cost-benefit calculations before the Russian leadership opts for further military escalation. This means raising the costs that would ensue should the Russian military launch a new assault on Ukraine" former officials said in a statement published on the website of NATO’s think-tank, Atlantic Council, on December 30.Former officials also urged the US administration and NATO allies to seek de-escalation prior to any substantial discussion with Kremlin, which should include all parties whose security and interests might be compromised.The statement was signed by more than 20 people, including former US ambassadors to Russia Michael McFaul and Alexander Vershbow, former State Department special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and prominent political scientist Francis Fukuyama, known as the author of The End of History.On late Thursday, Biden held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they discussed the security in Europe and the escalation of tensions linked to Ukraine.The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.On 17 December, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on 12 January, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the following day.
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091845987_307:0:3038:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59bd2bd638b0debe09f46cd7df383279.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, us, sanctions

Former US Officials Call on Biden to Publish Anti-Russia Sanctions List

05:15 GMT 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of former US diplomats and US national security officials called on President Joe Biden to publish a list of sanctions that Washington would immediately impose on Russia if tensions over Ukraine escalated.
"We believe the United States should, in closest consultation with its NATO allies and with Ukraine, take immediate steps to affect the Kremlin’s cost-benefit calculations before the Russian leadership opts for further military escalation. This means raising the costs that would ensue should the Russian military launch a new assault on Ukraine" former officials said in a statement published on the website of NATO’s think-tank, Atlantic Council, on December 30.
Former officials also urged the US administration and NATO allies to seek de-escalation prior to any substantial discussion with Kremlin, which should include all parties whose security and interests might be compromised.
The statement was signed by more than 20 people, including former US ambassadors to Russia Michael McFaul and Alexander Vershbow, former State Department special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and prominent political scientist Francis Fukuyama, known as the author of The End of History.
On late Thursday, Biden held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they discussed the security in Europe and the escalation of tensions linked to Ukraine.
The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.
On 17 December, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.
Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on 12 January, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the following day.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:55 GMT‘Six Witnesses’ Reportedly Ready 'To Place' Prince Andrew Together With His Sex Abuse Accuser
05:18 GMTWhat are the Major Messages of the 2nd Putin-Biden Phone Call Ahead of the US-Russia Security Talks?
05:15 GMTFormer US Officials Call on Biden to Publish Anti-Russia Sanctions List
04:32 GMTRussian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says
04:25 GMTAt Least 12 People Die in Stampede in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Reports Say
04:00 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Prevented Vanity Fair 20 Years Ago From Airing 'Thoroughly Untrue' Epstein Abuses
03:41 GMT'Shedding of the Soul': New Book Reveals Avicii's Journal Entries on Inner Demons, Health Issues
03:31 GMTReal Madrid Reportedly in Pursuit of Erling Haaland And Kylian Mbappe
03:06 GMTIsraeli FM Vows to Counter 'Iranian Threat,' Says Israel Has Capabilities Some 'Cannot Even Imagine'
02:41 GMTVideo: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia
00:39 GMTMinnesota's Mall of America Put on Lockdown After Shooting Injures Two Shoppers
YesterdayBig Ben Rings Its Bells Greeting New Year 2022
YesterdayWest Virginia Approves Key Permit for Controversial Natural Gas Pipeline
YesterdayBase Housing US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Investigation Ongoing
YesterdayPelosi Announces Events to Mark 6 Jan. Anniversary 'in Spirit of Unity, Patriotism, Prayerfulness'
YesterdayPrince Andrew's Alleged Sex Assault Victim Demands Proof He Can't Sweat - Reports
YesterdayNASA-Funded Research Delves Into How Religious Groups Might React to the Discovery of Alien Life
YesterdayPorn & Drugs, Scandals, Death And More: What Happened in India's Entertainment Industry in 2021?
YesterdayTaliban Cracks Down on Mannequins at Shops, Orders to 'Behead' Them Citing Sharia Law
YesterdayIran Says Current US Administration Bears Responsibility for General Qassem Soleimani's Killing