Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/eu-mulls-labeling-nuclear-natural-gas-as-green-under-pressure-from-france-reports-say-1091962904.html
EU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say
EU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say
The European Union mulls classifying nuclear power and natural gas as green as it prepares to roll out a labelling scheme to help the industry identify sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels
2022-01-01T13:00+0000
2022-01-01T13:00+0000
europe
gas
nuclear power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
The decision was taken under pressure from France, which sources more than 70% of electricity from nuclear power plants, as well as gas-dependent eastern and southern EU members.The European Commission's draft taxonomy text, seen by the newspaper, suggests awarding the green label to nuclear power as long as safe disposal of toxic waste is guaranteed. Only power plants built until 2045 will be considered as green.Natural gas will be deemed a "transitional" energy source on condition that it eventually replaces a transitional fossil fuel and carbon emissions from using it are capped at 270 grams per kilowatt.The new taxonomy was proposed in a bid to end the so-called greenwashing of new energy projects in the industry as the EU seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas, nuclear power

EU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say

13:00 GMT 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg SarbachA worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg Sarbach
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union mulls classifying nuclear power and natural gas as green as it prepares to roll out a labelling scheme to help the industry identify sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The decision was taken under pressure from France, which sources more than 70% of electricity from nuclear power plants, as well as gas-dependent eastern and southern EU members.
The European Commission's draft taxonomy text, seen by the newspaper, suggests awarding the green label to nuclear power as long as safe disposal of toxic waste is guaranteed. Only power plants built until 2045 will be considered as green.
Natural gas will be deemed a "transitional" energy source on condition that it eventually replaces a transitional fossil fuel and carbon emissions from using it are capped at 270 grams per kilowatt.
The new taxonomy was proposed in a bid to end the so-called greenwashing of new energy projects in the industry as the EU seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:29 GMTMarine Le Pen Slams Temporal Withdrawal of French Flag From Arc de Triomphe as Insult
13:23 GMTAt Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
13:00 GMTEU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say
12:56 GMTNeeraj's Tokyo Victory, Team India's Overseas Heroics & The Other Indian Sports Triumphs of 2021
12:46 GMTUkraine Unilaterally Closes Ports to Russian Ships
12:40 GMTUK Natural History Museum Scientist Sacked Over Loch Ness Monster - Media
12:40 GMT'Job Isn't Finished': BoJo Vows to Go 'Further and Faster' to Build on Brexit Advantages in 2022
12:05 GMTBuckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim
12:03 GMTGerman NGO's Ship Brings 440 Refugees Rescued at Sea to Sicily, Reports Say
11:31 GMTMessi's Tearful Barca Exit, Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub & Other Major Football Headlines of 2021
11:28 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Say Two Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Land Near Tel Aviv Coast
10:56 GMTWatch Iraqi Protesters Burn Down Model of US Embassy as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
10:36 GMTKim Jong-un Warns 2022 Will Be Year of 'Great Life-And-Death Struggle'
10:08 GMTAustralia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says
09:39 GMTMiley Cyrus' Top Falls Off, Nearly Exposing Her Breasts at New Year Gig - Video
09:16 GMTIndia Accuses Pakistan of Being 'Non-Transparent' in Selection of Hindu Pilgrims Bound For Peshawar
08:27 GMTTwitter Outraged Over Queen’s Knighthood For ‘Mass-Murdering War Criminal’ Ex-PM Tony Blair
08:27 GMTNew York's New Mayor Sworn In at Midnight
07:19 GMTJourno Slammed for Tweeting ‘Why Couldn't It Have Been Queen' Elizabeth After Betty White Death
06:16 GMTVideo Shows 'Indian Troops Intercepting PLA Soldiers' Near Arunachal Pradesh's Bum La Pass