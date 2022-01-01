https://sputniknews.com/20220101/biden-set-to-chat-with-ukraines-zelensky-ahead-of-russia-us-security-talks-1091966221.html

Biden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks

Biden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks

President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, and was warned that new sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis would be a... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-01T18:12+0000

2022-01-01T18:12+0000

2022-01-01T18:12+0000

joe biden

russia

ukraine

united states

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107689/12/1076891243_0:137:3157:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_360d74d8eec821b6efca2d12fb09c4ae.jpg

US President Joe Biden will speak with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, a White House official has said.The call, the second of its kind in less than a month, comes amid preparations for talks between Russian and US officials in Geneva on 10 January to discuss Moscow’s twin security proposals – which call on Washington and NATO halt the bloc’s eastward expansion, and cancel the incorporation of Ukraine into the Western alliance.In the earlier call between Biden and Zelensky, which took place on 9 December, the Ukrainian leader asked his US benefactor for additional military equipment, and urged Washington to preemptively sanction Russia over its alleged plans to “invade” Ukraine.Ukrainian and Western officials and media claim Russia has concentrated up to 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s eastern border in possible preparations for an invasion. Russian officials have dismissed these claims as false and accused the West of deliberately whipping up tensions.On Friday, Biden told reporters that he had “made it clear to President Putin that if he makes any moves, goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions.”“We will increase our presence in Europe with our NATO allies, and it’ll just be a heavy price to pay for it,” he said.The Russian Foreign Ministry released a pair of draft security agreements for consideration by the US and NATO in mid-December, outlining the ways the current crisis in relations can be resolved. Among the proposals is the firm Russian demand that NATO halt its expansion plans, and scrap any plans to incorporate Ukraine into the bloc.

https://sputniknews.com/20211226/putin-on-red-lines-west-has-pinned-russia-into-a-position-where-it-has-nowhere-to-fall-back-to-1091813306.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

joe biden, russia, ukraine, united states, volodymyr zelensky