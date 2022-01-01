https://sputniknews.com/20220101/australia-to-rename-island-to-honor-queen-elizabeth-on-platinum-jubilee-prime-minister-says-1091959313.html

Australia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says

Australia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says

Australia will rename Aspen Island in Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin

2022-01-01T10:08+0000

2022-01-01T10:08+0000

2022-01-01T10:08+0000

queen elizabeth ii

asia & pacific

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091514789_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_90537f8d9f18e575afbb76e6ac88663e.jpg

"Seventy years of service is a truly immense achievement, and we are proud to join with other Commonwealth nations to celebrate this milestone… Aspen Island in Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, the home of the National Carillon, will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island during a special event in June 2022," Morrison said in a statement published on his website.According to Morrison, celebrations will include opening of new Queen Elizabeth Water Gardens, the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon in Canberra, the release of commemorative stamps and coins, as well as illuminating monuments all around Australia.In six weeks’ time, on 6 February 2022, Elizabeth II will have reigned for 70 years. In her Christmas message, the Queen said she looked forward becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in 2022.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

queen elizabeth ii, asia & pacific, australia