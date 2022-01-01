Registration was successful!
Australia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says
Australia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says
Australia will rename Aspen Island in Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin
2022-01-01T10:08+0000
2022-01-01T10:08+0000
"Seventy years of service is a truly immense achievement, and we are proud to join with other Commonwealth nations to celebrate this milestone… Aspen Island in Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, the home of the National Carillon, will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island during a special event in June 2022," Morrison said in a statement published on his website.According to Morrison, celebrations will include opening of new Queen Elizabeth Water Gardens, the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon in Canberra, the release of commemorative stamps and coins, as well as illuminating monuments all around Australia.In six weeks’ time, on 6 February 2022, Elizabeth II will have reigned for 70 years. In her Christmas message, the Queen said she looked forward becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in 2022.
Australia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says

10:08 GMT 01.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will rename Aspen Island in Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin as part of June 2022 national and community events to celebrate 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the British throne, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.
"Seventy years of service is a truly immense achievement, and we are proud to join with other Commonwealth nations to celebrate this milestone… Aspen Island in Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, the home of the National Carillon, will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island during a special event in June 2022," Morrison said in a statement published on his website.
According to Morrison, celebrations will include opening of new Queen Elizabeth Water Gardens, the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon in Canberra, the release of commemorative stamps and coins, as well as illuminating monuments all around Australia.
In six weeks’ time, on 6 February 2022, Elizabeth II will have reigned for 70 years. In her Christmas message, the Queen said she looked forward becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in 2022.
