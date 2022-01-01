Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/at-least-500-houses-destroyed-by-rare-winter-wildfires-in-colorado---videos-1091960511.html
At Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
At Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
On 30 December, a state of emergency was declared in the US state of Colorado because of a freak outbreak of wildfires which had been intensified because of strong wind
2022-01-01T13:23+0000
2022-01-01T13:23+0000
us
colorado
wildfire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/01/1091960474_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ac577d097ae474c2cd0ffa6d9baf5709.jpg
More than 500 houses have been destroyed by wildfires spreading through the US state of Colorado, in Boulder County, north of Denver, according to the New York Times. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated after the Colorado Office of Emergency Management (OEM) issued a crisis message.The authorities have not ruled out that inhabitants might have died in the tragedy.The evacuation order was given to a number of areas in the county, including Louisville, which is home to about 22,000 people, and Superior, which has a population of about 13,000. Louisville and Superior are near the state's capital and biggest city, Denver.According to a White House release, Colorado Governor Jared Polis met with President Joe Biden and described the effects of the wildfires, asking for additional support from the government.The wildfires have already been labelled the most destructive wildfire in the state's modern history.In recent years, wildfires have mainly occurred in rural Colorado, but this year they are getting closer to cities.
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/01/1091960474_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b88ef85de80ebdf6773c009313a14610.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, colorado, wildfire

At Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos

13:23 GMT 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN MOHATTA firefighter cuts holes into a burning shipping container to spray water inside from different angles, a day after evacuation orders, in Louisville, Colorado
A firefighter cuts holes into a burning shipping container to spray water inside from different angles, a day after evacuation orders, in Louisville, Colorado - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN MOHATT
Subscribe
On 30 December, a state of emergency was declared in the US state of Colorado because of a freak outbreak of wildfires which had been intensified because of strong winds.
More than 500 houses have been destroyed by wildfires spreading through the US state of Colorado, in Boulder County, north of Denver, according to the New York Times. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated after the Colorado Office of Emergency Management (OEM) issued a crisis message.
The authorities have not ruled out that inhabitants might have died in the tragedy.

"It was in the blink of an eye. This was a disaster in fast motion, all in the course of half a day," Governor Jared Polis said on Friday.

The evacuation order was given to a number of areas in the county, including Louisville, which is home to about 22,000 people, and Superior, which has a population of about 13,000. Louisville and Superior are near the state's capital and biggest city, Denver.
According to a White House release, Colorado Governor Jared Polis met with President Joe Biden and described the effects of the wildfires, asking for additional support from the government.
The wildfires have already been labelled the most destructive wildfire in the state's modern history.
In recent years, wildfires have mainly occurred in rural Colorado, but this year they are getting closer to cities.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:29 GMTMarine Le Pen Slams Temporal Withdrawal of French Flag From Arc de Triomphe as Insult
13:23 GMTAt Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
13:00 GMTEU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say
12:56 GMTNeeraj's Tokyo Victory, Team India's Overseas Heroics & The Other Indian Sports Triumphs of 2021
12:46 GMTUkraine Unilaterally Closes Ports to Russian Ships
12:40 GMTUK Natural History Museum Scientist Sacked Over Loch Ness Monster - Media
12:40 GMT'Job Isn't Finished': BoJo Vows to Go 'Further and Faster' to Build on Brexit Advantages in 2022
12:05 GMTBuckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim
12:03 GMTGerman NGO's Ship Brings 440 Refugees Rescued at Sea to Sicily, Reports Say
11:31 GMTMessi's Tearful Barca Exit, Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub & Other Major Football Headlines of 2021
11:28 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Say Two Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Land Near Tel Aviv Coast
10:56 GMTWatch Iraqi Protesters Burn Down Model of US Embassy as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
10:36 GMTKim Jong-un Warns 2022 Will Be Year of 'Great Life-And-Death Struggle'
10:08 GMTAustralia to Rename Island to Honor Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Says
09:39 GMTMiley Cyrus' Top Falls Off, Nearly Exposing Her Breasts at New Year Gig - Video
09:16 GMTIndia Accuses Pakistan of Being 'Non-Transparent' in Selection of Hindu Pilgrims Bound For Peshawar
08:27 GMTTwitter Outraged Over Queen’s Knighthood For ‘Mass-Murdering War Criminal’ Ex-PM Tony Blair
08:27 GMTNew York's New Mayor Sworn In at Midnight
07:19 GMTJourno Slammed for Tweeting ‘Why Couldn't It Have Been Queen' Elizabeth After Betty White Death
06:16 GMTVideo Shows 'Indian Troops Intercepting PLA Soldiers' Near Arunachal Pradesh's Bum La Pass