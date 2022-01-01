At Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos

More than 500 houses have been destroyed by wildfires spreading through the US state of Colorado, in Boulder County, north of Denver, according to the New York Times. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated after the Colorado Office of Emergency Management (OEM) issued a crisis message.The authorities have not ruled out that inhabitants might have died in the tragedy.The evacuation order was given to a number of areas in the county, including Louisville, which is home to about 22,000 people, and Superior, which has a population of about 13,000. Louisville and Superior are near the state's capital and biggest city, Denver.According to a White House release, Colorado Governor Jared Polis met with President Joe Biden and described the effects of the wildfires, asking for additional support from the government.The wildfires have already been labelled the most destructive wildfire in the state's modern history.In recent years, wildfires have mainly occurred in rural Colorado, but this year they are getting closer to cities.
On 30 December, a state of emergency was declared in the US state of Colorado because of a freak outbreak of wildfires which had been intensified because of strong winds.
One of the many factors that lead to the devastating wildfire today is the recent record dryness. For all periods from Jul 1st to Dec 29th (essentially the second half of the year), Denver has been the driest on record by over an inch. Snowfall is at record low levels, too. #COwxpic.twitter.com/8OriOBPyTs