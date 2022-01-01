Registration was successful!
At Least 12 People Die in Stampede in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Reports Say
At least 12 people have died and 13 more have been injured as a result of the stampede in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir
The incident took place during a religious holiday outside the holy Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the town of Katra, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported.All the injured people have been sent to nearby hospitals.Police said that the stampede had been caused by an argument that broke out among the pilgrims.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deadly incident."Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.
narendra modi, asia-pacific, jammu and kashmir
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 12 people have died and 13 more have been injured as a result of the stampede in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, media reported on Saturday.
The incident took place during a religious holiday outside the holy Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the town of Katra, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported.
All the injured people have been sent to nearby hospitals.
Police said that the stampede had been caused by an argument that broke out among the pilgrims.
Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
expressed condolences over the deadly incident.
"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.