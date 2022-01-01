https://sputniknews.com/20220101/all-of-us-are-dead-netflix-ready-to-unveil-new-zombie-series-1092016957.html

All of us Are Dead: Netflix Ready to Unveil New Zombie Series

The South Korean film industry is carrying on going from strength to strength in its staggering run of creating thrilling zombie stories. After the stellar success of such works as 'Train to Busan', 'Alive' and 'Kingdom', Netflix kicked off the new year by releasing on 1 January the titillating trailer of new TV spectacular, 'All of Us Are Dead'. Based on the webtoon 'Now at Our School' by Joo Dong-geun, this series will focus on a group of high-school pupils who are trapped in their school building during the zombie apocalypse and need to survive and get out, or be eaten and become a zombie. Rising South Korean actors are taking part in the project, such as 'House of Hummingbird' actress Park Ji-hoo and 'Doctor John' actor Yoon Chan-young. Stars of hit-series 'Hospital Playlist' Jo Yi-hyun and 'Squid Game' star Lee Yoo-mi will also appear in the picture. This is the first TV series based on a zombie theme since the release of 'Kingdom' in 2019. 'All Of Us Are Dead' will be available on Netflix from 28 January.

