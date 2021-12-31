Woman Self-Isolates in Plane Bathroom for Hours After Testing Positive for COVID Mid-flight - Video
An American woman had to self-isolate in a toilet of a plane when her COVID test came back positive mid-flight. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Michigan, said that her throat became sore as she was flying from Chicago to Iceland.While she received two negative PCR tests before boarding, Fotieo decided to take a third one in the lavatory.She also posted a short video about her mishap on TikTok: "POV you test positive for COVID while over the Atlantic Ocean". The woman remained in the bathroom for several hours, while flight attendants provided her with meals and created "VIP quarantine quarters".
It is not very pleasant when someone locks themselves up in a toilet during a long plane trip, but in this case there was a good reason.
While she received two negative PCR tests before boarding, Fotieo decided to take a third one in the lavatory.
"I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test]", Fotieo said. "There are 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them".
She also posted a short video about her mishap on TikTok: "POV you test positive for COVID while over the Atlantic Ocean".
The woman remained in the bathroom for several hours, while flight attendants provided her with meals and created "VIP quarantine quarters".