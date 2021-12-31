https://sputniknews.com/20211231/weekly-news-wrap-up-president-xi-supports-russia-in-tense-standoff-on-russias-border-1091929836.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; President Xi Supports Russia in Tense Border Standoff

President Xi Jinping has indicated that he strongly supports the Russian position as President Putin demands breathing room along his nation's eastern border. 31.12.2021, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. The US is at a tense standoff on the border of Russia that has the potential to end in a disastrous war. Also, we talk about President Putin's options if the West rejects his security demands and the inherent instability of the US colonial protectorate Ukraine.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher and George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, join us to discuss China. We discuss the aftermath of the Putin Xi meeting in light of the current standoff between the US and Russia. Also, the UAE has scrapped a deal with the US for F/35 fighter jets and the US is having little success building an anti-China coalition in Asia.Danny Shaw, Professor of Latin Studies and Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink joins us to discuss the Global South. China has taken the social and economic offensive in the Global South as many nations that faced oppression and genocide at the hands of the US empire now turn eastward for strength.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. The democrats face disaster in 2022 as the failure to keep campaign promises exposes President Biden as a corporate politician. Also, the NDAA budget passes at 778 billion dollars and TV news channels are crashing after the loss of the Trump ratings bonanza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

