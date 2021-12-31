Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/weekly-news-wrap-up-president-xi-supports-russia-in-tense-standoff-on-russias-border-1091929836.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; President Xi Supports Russia in Tense Border Standoff
Weekly News Wrap Up; President Xi Supports Russia in Tense Border Standoff
President Xi Jinping has indicated that he strongly supports the Russian position as President Putin demands breathing room along his nation's eastern border. 31.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-31T08:17+0000
2021-12-31T08:17+0000
nicaragua
chile
cuba
putin
f-35
uae
ndaa
the critical hour
president xijinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091929796_24:0:1268:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9e8c6f07e548c31aa2c6d915264f0753.png
Weekly News Wrap Up; President Xi Supports Russia in Tense Standoff on Russia's Border
President Xi Jinping has indicated that he strongly supports the Russian position as President Putin demands breathing room along his nation's eastern border.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. The US is at a tense standoff on the border of Russia that has the potential to end in a disastrous war. Also, we talk about President Putin's options if the West rejects his security demands and the inherent instability of the US colonial protectorate Ukraine.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher and George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, join us to discuss China. We discuss the aftermath of the Putin Xi meeting in light of the current standoff between the US and Russia. Also, the UAE has scrapped a deal with the US for F/35 fighter jets and the US is having little success building an anti-China coalition in Asia.Danny Shaw, Professor of Latin Studies and Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink joins us to discuss the Global South. China has taken the social and economic offensive in the Global South as many nations that faced oppression and genocide at the hands of the US empire now turn eastward for strength.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. The democrats face disaster in 2022 as the failure to keep campaign promises exposes President Biden as a corporate politician. Also, the NDAA budget passes at 778 billion dollars and TV news channels are crashing after the loss of the Trump ratings bonanza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua
chile
cuba
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091929796_179:0:1112:700_1920x0_80_0_0_325843a537f3d18121cc993335346fed.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, chile, cuba, putin, f-35, uae, ndaa, the critical hour, president xijinping, аудио, radio

Weekly News Wrap Up; President Xi Supports Russia in Tense Border Standoff

08:17 GMT 31.12.2021
Weekly News Wrap Up; President Xi Supports Russia in Tense Standoff on Russia's Border
Subscribe
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
President Xi Jinping has indicated that he strongly supports the Russian position as President Putin demands breathing room along his nation's eastern border.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. The US is at a tense standoff on the border of Russia that has the potential to end in a disastrous war. Also, we talk about President Putin's options if the West rejects his security demands and the inherent instability of the US colonial protectorate Ukraine.
KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher and George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, join us to discuss China. We discuss the aftermath of the Putin Xi meeting in light of the current standoff between the US and Russia. Also, the UAE has scrapped a deal with the US for F/35 fighter jets and the US is having little success building an anti-China coalition in Asia.
Danny Shaw, Professor of Latin Studies and Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink joins us to discuss the Global South. China has taken the social and economic offensive in the Global South as many nations that faced oppression and genocide at the hands of the US empire now turn eastward for strength.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. The democrats face disaster in 2022 as the failure to keep campaign promises exposes President Biden as a corporate politician. Also, the NDAA budget passes at 778 billion dollars and TV news channels are crashing after the loss of the Trump ratings bonanza.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:37 GMTVirginia Guiffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
08:30 GMTChina Warns Indian MPs Against Backing 'Tibetan Independence Forces' After They Attend Dinner
08:23 GMTDialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says
08:20 GMTUS Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied
08:12 GMTUK Business Leaders Warn Shortage of COVID Tests, 7-Day Quarantine Will Bring Britain to Standstill
08:00 GMTScandal-Ridden PM, Brexit Woes, Royal Bombshells & COVID Quagmire: Was 2021 UK's Annus Horribilis?
07:52 GMTLavrov to Sputnik: Russia Will Take Measures to Eliminate Threats If US Ignores Security Proposals
07:37 GMTNATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
06:46 GMT'Wish You Well in Hell': Woman Groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell Celebrates Her Guilty Verdict
06:37 GMTVaccines, Bans, and Politics: World in Second Year of Pandemic
06:35 GMTGazprom Respects All Contracts With European Countries, Hungarian FM Says
06:30 GMTFace Masks Become Mandatory in Paris Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
06:23 GMTWATCH Kamala Harris Stumble on Inflation Question Amid Reports She Neglects Staff Briefings
06:06 GMTIndia's BJP Demands Tower Honouring Founding Father of Pakistan Be Renamed
05:43 GMTThree Dead as Heavy Rains Hit India's Tamil Nadu, Prompting Red Alert - Video
05:32 GMTWoman Self-Isolates in Plane Bathroom for Hours After Testing Positive for COVID Mid-flight - Video
05:30 GMT'Made in India' Electric Vehicles May Be Reality in 4-5 Years, Says EeVe India Founder
03:53 GMTAOC's Aide Calls Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’ in Instagram Story
03:27 GMTEx-Afghan President Ghani Says He Was Made 'Scapegoat' for Fleeing, Blames Trump - Report
02:31 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly Half A Million Model 3, Model S Cars Due to Defective Rear View Cameras & Hoods