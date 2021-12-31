Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/us-healthcare-system-overloaded-with-almost-80-icu-beds-occupied-1091939103.html
US Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied
US Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The United States’ healthcare system is experiencing an unprecedented overload amid the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with 78% of... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-31T08:20+0000
2021-12-31T08:44+0000
omicron covid strain
us
healthcare
us healthcare crisis
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083769794_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dab742c74740db3c3d26eb70ee474feb.jpg
"What we're experiencing right now is an absolute overwhelming of the emergency departments", Dr Phillips told the broadcaster.This week the US hit a new pandemic record, with daily COVID-19 cases topping half a million and a new highest number of 378 children admitted to the hospital with coronavirus. The broadcaster added that the number of hospitalisations has risen dramatically, almost tripling in some states and causing the congestion of healthcare facilities.As of Thursday, 78% of ICU beds are occupied nationwide, 22% of which are COVID-19 patients, according to the data from the US Health and Human Services Department.The total number of COVID-19 infections in the US for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated at 52.5 million with 812,577 deaths.Like many other countries, the US is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083769794_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe675df05dc0a6ae7797871c5802c67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, healthcare, us healthcare crisis, covid-19

US Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied

08:20 GMT 31.12.2021 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 31.12.2021)
© REUTERS / NICK OXFORDA nurse works in a COVID-19 patient's room during a tour of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A nurse works in a COVID-19 patient's room during a tour of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / NICK OXFORD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The United States’ healthcare system is experiencing an unprecedented overload amid the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with 78% of beds in intensive care units (ICU) occupied all over the country, Dr James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital said as reported by CNN on Thursday.
"What we're experiencing right now is an absolute overwhelming of the emergency departments", Dr Phillips told the broadcaster.
This week the US hit a new pandemic record, with daily COVID-19 cases topping half a million and a new highest number of 378 children admitted to the hospital with coronavirus. The broadcaster added that the number of hospitalisations has risen dramatically, almost tripling in some states and causing the congestion of healthcare facilities.
As of Thursday, 78% of ICU beds are occupied nationwide, 22% of which are COVID-19 patients, according to the data from the US Health and Human Services Department.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in the US for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated at 52.5 million with 812,577 deaths.
Like many other countries, the US is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:37 GMTVirginia Guiffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
08:30 GMTChina Warns Indian MPs Against Backing 'Tibetan Independence Forces' After They Attend Dinner
08:23 GMTDialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says
08:20 GMTUS Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied
08:12 GMTUK Business Leaders Warn Shortage of COVID Tests, 7-Day Quarantine Will Bring Britain to Standstill
08:00 GMTScandal-Ridden PM, Brexit Woes, Royal Bombshells & COVID Quagmire: Was 2021 UK's Annus Horribilis?
07:52 GMTLavrov to Sputnik: Russia Suggests Creating, Legalising New System of Security Agreements
07:37 GMTNATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
06:46 GMT'Wish You Well in Hell': Woman Groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell Celebrates Her Guilty Verdict
06:37 GMTVaccines, Bans, and Politics: World in Second Year of Pandemic
06:35 GMTGazprom Respects All Contracts With European Countries, Hungarian FM Says
06:30 GMTFace Masks Become Mandatory in Paris Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
06:23 GMTWATCH Kamala Harris Stumble on Inflation Question Amid Reports She Neglects Staff Briefings
06:06 GMTIndia's BJP Demands Tower Honouring Founding Father of Pakistan Be Renamed
05:43 GMTThree Dead as Heavy Rains Hit India's Tamil Nadu, Prompting Red Alert - Video
05:32 GMTWoman Self-Isolates in Plane Bathroom for Hours After Testing Positive for COVID Mid-flight - Video
05:30 GMT'Made in India' Electric Vehicles May Be Reality in 4-5 Years, Says EeVe India Founder
03:53 GMTAOC's Aide Calls Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’ in Instagram Story
03:27 GMTEx-Afghan President Ghani Says He Was Made 'Scapegoat' for Fleeing, Blames Trump - Report
02:31 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly Half A Million Model 3, Model S Cars Due to Defective Rear View Cameras & Hoods