Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/uk-vows-to-help-ukraine-reduce-its-dependence-on-russian-fuel-1091947295.html
UK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’
UK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to help Ukraine reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas by boosting its access to renewable energy technology
2021-12-31T15:04+0000
2021-12-31T15:04+0000
russia
ukraine
energy
tensions
invasion
allegations
fuel
oil and gas
liz truss
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104295/14/1042951472_0:0:4928:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_09a040f014d002e41101c3993235b82e.jpg
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to help Ukraine reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas by boosting its access to renewable energy technology. Ukraine's energy supply now reportedly includes 15 percent from renewable energy sources, with Kiev saying it wants to hit 25 percent by 2030.Nord Stream 2 Issue The British foreign secretary apparently referred to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is intended to deliver fuel to Europe under the Baltic Sea, a project that was completed in September but is yet to be certified by European and German regulators. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would lead to lower gas prices not only for Europe, but also for Ukraine.Earlier this month, Kiev asserted that the certification of Nord Stream 2 was a question of whether Russia’s Gazprom, the owner of the project, would be granted a privileged position in the European gas market to the alleged detriment of participants and consumers, as well as of Ukraine as a transit provider for gas. Moscow has repeatedly warned against politicising what it says is a purely economic project.She pledged that London and Brussels would “offer a robust response against any such steps including coordinated sanctions to deal a heavy blow on Russia's interests and economy”.The promise comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, with the US and its allies claiming that Moscow is amassing troops on the border with its immediate neighbour and possibly preparing to invade.Moscow, which dismisses the allegations as “propaganda” and fear mongering, underscores that it has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its own discretion, adding that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders poses a threat to its national security. The Ukraine issue is expected to be high on the agenda of the Russian-US ministerial talks in Geneva scheduled for 10 January.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/putin-russia-will-start-gas-supplies-via-nord-stream-2-as-soon-as-europe-decides-1091894186.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/russia-will-seek-firm-security-guarantees-from-us-during-geneva-talks-on-10-january-1091909030.html
Let me get this straight. Ukraine is whining because Nord Stream 2 will reduce the amount of money in transfer fees that Ukraine charges other EU states, so that other EU states fuel costs more! So the UK and EU are going to sanction Russia for helping to lower their citizens fuel costs! Russia cut them all off and let them pay 10 times more to purchase US LNG! "F" them all!
5
The Britons always the loyal lapdog of uncle Sam but their intellectual potential is quite disturbingly low if present of course so is there? ((intelligence))? Services Piccadilly Circuscomes in mind observing their actions
3
5
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104295/14/1042951472_506:0:4879:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4c83db7ebe0724aae3b3c44555a5a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, energy, tensions, invasion, allegations, fuel, oil and gas, liz truss, uk

UK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’

15:04 GMT 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFFConservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 14, 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office
Conservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 14, 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFF
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The pledge comes amid growing tensions between the West and Russia over an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of Moscow preparing for an invasion. The Kremlin vehemently rejects the allegations as unsubstantiated.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to help Ukraine reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas by boosting its access to renewable energy technology. Ukraine's energy supply now reportedly includes 15 percent from renewable energy sources, with Kiev saying it wants to hit 25 percent by 2030.
“We can make the most of Britain's leading green innovative technologies such as wind and hydrogen energy so that Ukraine will be able to cut down its dependence on Russian fuel and spur up trade and investment”, Truss wrote in an article for the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

Nord Stream 2 Issue

The British foreign secretary apparently referred to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is intended to deliver fuel to Europe under the Baltic Sea, a project that was completed in September but is yet to be certified by European and German regulators. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would lead to lower gas prices not only for Europe, but also for Ukraine.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Putin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
29 December, 18:20 GMT
Earlier this month, Kiev asserted that the certification of Nord Stream 2 was a question of whether Russia’s Gazprom, the owner of the project, would be granted a privileged position in the European gas market to the alleged detriment of participants and consumers, as well as of Ukraine as a transit provider for gas. Moscow has repeatedly warned against politicising what it says is a purely economic project.

Foreign Secretary Truss, meanwhile, also noted in her piece that the UK and its NATO allies have “made it clear that any further intrusion into Ukraine will be a grave strategic mistake”.

She pledged that London and Brussels would “offer a robust response against any such steps including coordinated sanctions to deal a heavy blow on Russia's interests and economy”.
A view shows Mont-Blanc bridge decorated with flags of the USA and Russia ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
Russia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January
Yesterday, 08:33 GMT
The promise comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, with the US and its allies claiming that Moscow is amassing troops on the border with its immediate neighbour and possibly preparing to invade.
Moscow, which dismisses the allegations as “propaganda” and fear mongering, underscores that it has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its own discretion, adding that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders poses a threat to its national security. The Ukraine issue is expected to be high on the agenda of the Russian-US ministerial talks in Geneva scheduled for 10 January.
385001
Discuss
Popular comments
Let me get this straight. Ukraine is whining because Nord Stream 2 will reduce the amount of money in transfer fees that Ukraine charges other EU states, so that other EU states fuel costs more! So the UK and EU are going to sanction Russia for helping to lower their citizens fuel costs! Russia cut them all off and let them pay 10 times more to purchase US LNG! "F" them all!
UUSSuxRuskyNuts
31 December, 18:45 GMT5
500000
The Britons always the loyal lapdog of uncle Sam but their intellectual potential is quite disturbingly low if present of course so is there? ((intelligence))? Services Piccadilly Circuscomes in mind observing their actions
EECO
31 December, 19:06 GMT3
300000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:22 GMTWill Ghislaine Maxwell Try to Seek Deal With Prosecutors and 'Name Names' to Reduce Sentence?
15:04 GMTUK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’
14:20 GMTIsrael to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
13:58 GMTBeijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development
13:53 GMTHuge Asteroid Larger Than Big Ben Approaching Earth, Report Says
13:51 GMTUK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid
13:44 GMTGermany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
13:31 GMTTed Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'
10:53 GMTHuawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
10:40 GMTGazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
10:31 GMTHell Breaks Loose After Elon Musk Posts Controversial Meme About COVID-19
10:01 GMTJan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe