Three Dead as Heavy Rains Hit India's Tamil Nadu, Prompting Red Alert - Video
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, signalling heavy rainfall, including in the state capital Chennai after incessant rains caused flooding of the roads. Three people have died due to electrocution.Tamil Nadu's Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran told reporters that the state has set up a 24/7 control room, and relief centres to help the public.Although the weather department forecast lower intensity rain, the rainwater left thousands of motorists and commuters stranded for several hours in Chennai on Thursday evening due to water-logging.Weather blogger Pradeep John has referred to 2021 as "the third wettest year of all time", the other two being 2005 and 1996.Deputy Director General of Meteorology S. Balachandran said that the rain would continue until 3 January.
This year, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has witnessed intense rains, which often led to devastating floods and loss of life.
