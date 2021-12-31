https://sputniknews.com/20211231/three-dead-as-heavy-rains-hit-indias-tamil-nadu-prompting-red-alert---video-1091931917.html

Three Dead as Heavy Rains Hit India's Tamil Nadu, Prompting Red Alert - Video

Three Dead as Heavy Rains Hit India's Tamil Nadu, Prompting Red Alert - Video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, signalling heavy rainfall, including in the state capital Chennai after incessant rains caused flooding of the roads. Three people have died due to electrocution.

2021-12-31T05:43+0000

2021-12-31T05:43+0000

2021-12-31T05:43+0000

tamil nadu

india

rain

rain

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080823083_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e37e264d572e380bde4761f1cb083cd1.jpg

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, signalling heavy rainfall, including in the state capital Chennai after incessant rains caused flooding of the roads. Three people have died due to electrocution.Tamil Nadu's Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran told reporters that the state has set up a 24/7 control room, and relief centres to help the public.Although the weather department forecast lower intensity rain, the rainwater left thousands of motorists and commuters stranded for several hours in Chennai on Thursday evening due to water-logging.Weather blogger Pradeep John has referred to 2021 as "the third wettest year of all time", the other two being 2005 and 1996.Deputy Director General of Meteorology S. Balachandran said that the rain would continue until 3 January.

tamil nadu

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

tamil nadu, india, rain, rain, india