The Corporate Media Are Expected to be Worse in 2022

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including South Africa lifting its nighttime... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Corporate Media Are Expected to be Worse in 2022 On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including South Africa lifting it's nighttime COVID19 restrictions, and IKEA raising prices as supply chain problems continue.

GUESTCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Aleksandr Dugin, Russiagate, and "Let's Go Brandon" chantsAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty, Media Coverage of Ghislaine Maxwell, and Corporate Media Using Kid Gloves on Ghislaine MaxwellIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Communist Party in Russia, the Eurasia movement, and the failures of corporate media. Caleb spoke about the Biden administration and its comparisons to the Jimmy Carter administration. Caleb discussed the US media coverage of Hong Kong and how the media treats violent protesters in various countries.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Addy Adds about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, the expected sentence for Maxwell, and the weakness of the prosecution. Addy discussed the trial only lasting a month and how Addy used his time covering the trial in New York City. Addy pointed out the corporate media labeling of Ghislaine Maxwell and how independent media has succeeded in 2021.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

