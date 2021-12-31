https://sputniknews.com/20211231/ted-cruz-mocked-online-for-mixing-up-washington-state-with-western-australia-in-rant-on-covid-19-1091944468.html
Ted Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
Ted Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
Acronyms can be quite tricky and together with geography and a pinch of irony they make a dangerous cocktail, which can confuse even graduates of Harvard University.
2021-12-31T13:31+0000
2021-12-31T13:31+0000
2021-12-31T13:31+0000
australia
ted cruz
blunder
gaffe
western australia
viral
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090608361_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_06fabd331b5346613034dee3c02efcec.jpg
Acronyms can be quite tricky, and combined with geography and a pinch of irony, they make a dangerous cocktail that can confuse even graduates of Harvard University. This is what apparently happened to US Senator Ted Cruz, who mixed up the state of Washington with Western Australia.The 51-year-old posted a screenshot of a conversation on social media where a woman named Gillian asked whether it is allowed to have private New Year parties. The government of Western Australia, whose handle is WA on social media, responded saying that masks are not allowed at private residences and jokingly added that "dancing is strictly not permitted".Ted Cruz apparently believed that WA stands for Washington state and even Western Australia’s coat of arms with kangaroos seen on the account’s post was unable to disabuse him of his conviction.The senator then posted the following statement on his social media:But it seems like several thousand sarcastic comments later, he realised that something wasn’t right and decided to delete the post, but the Internet remembers everything…News of his blunder went viral and sparked a torrent of mocking comments.Some users were stunned that Cruz, who graduated from Harvard and Princeton, made such a mistake and recollected some of his past gaffes.Others ridiculed him for failing to get out of the situation, instead simply deleting the tweet.Many users recalled a debacle Cruz found himself in earlier this year when he travelled to Mexico when Texas, the state he represents, was struggling with days-long power outages due to storms.One user thought that the lawmaker was joking.Cruz’s post even received criticism from members of his own party.This is not the first time that Ted Cruz has crossed paths with Australia. In October, he harshly criticised the country’s authorities for reimposing strict coronavirus restrictions.According to data available on the website of Australia’s government, there are 32 active cases in Western Australia, compared to over 6,000 in Washington state. The total number of cases in Australia so far during the pandemic stands at over 395,000, while 2,200 people have died from the disease. The US has had 54.2 million cases and 824,000 people have succumbed to the virus (numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University).
vot tak
"I’ve always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific." ... What an offensive insult to the people of australia.
0
1
australia
western australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090608361_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41c5aa1ddce913945fb0f40457fe61d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australia, ted cruz, blunder, gaffe, western australia, viral, coronavirus, covid-19
Ted Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
Like other Republicans, the Texan senator has been very critical of the Biden administration for introducing COVID-19 restrictions like mask and vaccine mandates, which GOP lawmakers believe violate fundamental human rights.
Acronyms can be quite tricky, and combined with geography and a pinch of irony, they make a dangerous cocktail that can confuse even graduates of Harvard University. This is what apparently happened to US Senator Ted Cruz
, who mixed up the state of Washington with Western Australia.
The 51-year-old posted a screenshot of a conversation on social media where a woman named Gillian asked whether it is allowed to have private New Year parties. The government of Western Australia, whose handle is WA on social media, responded saying that masks are not allowed at private residences and jokingly added that "dancing is strictly not permitted".
Ted Cruz apparently believed that WA stands for Washington state and even Western Australia’s coat of arms with kangaroos seen on the account’s post was unable to disabuse him of his conviction.
The senator then posted the following statement on his social media:
"Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off".
But it seems like several thousand sarcastic comments later, he realised that something wasn’t right and decided to delete the post, but the Internet remembers everything…
News of his blunder went viral and sparked a torrent of mocking comments.
Some users were stunned that Cruz, who graduated from Harvard and Princeton, made such a mistake and recollected some of his past gaffes
.
Others ridiculed him for failing to get out of the situation, instead simply deleting the tweet.
Many users recalled a debacle Cruz found himself in earlier this year when he travelled to Mexico
when Texas, the state he represents, was struggling with days-long power outages due to storms.
One user thought that the lawmaker was joking.
Cruz’s post even received criticism from members of his own party.
This is not the first time that Ted Cruz has crossed paths with Australia. In October, he harshly criticised the country’s authorities for reimposing strict coronavirus restrictions.
"I love the Aussies. Their history of rugged independence is legendary; I’ve always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific. The Covid tyranny of their current government is disgraceful and sad. Individual liberty matters. I stand with the people of Australia", he said.
According to data available on the website of Australia’s government, there are 32 active cases in Western Australia, compared to over 6,000 in Washington state. The total number of cases in Australia so far during the pandemic stands at over 395,000, while 2,200 people have died from the disease. The US has had 54.2 million cases and 824,000 people have succumbed to the virus (numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University).