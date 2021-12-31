https://sputniknews.com/20211231/taliban-cracks-down-on-mannequins-at-shops-orders-to-behead-them-citing-sharia-law-1091949707.html

Taliban Cracks Down on Mannequins at Shops, Orders to 'Behead' Them Citing Sharia Law

The Taliban* authorities prohibited all music in vehicles, also advising drivers against transporting women who fail to wear an Islamic hijab covering their hair.

Clothing shops in Afghanistan's Herat province will have to "behead" female mannequins because they are now seen by the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (DPVPV) as a violation of sharia law, Afghan media outlet Raha Press reported.According to the report, Taliban officials ruled that even looking at the heads of mannequins is in breach of sharia law.The new instruction caused concerns among shopkeepers, who noted that they purchase mannequins for $100 to $200. For some, the mannequins are their only possession.Per the outlet, the initial order was to get rid of the dummies completely, but shopkeepers complained that it could kill their already-struggling businesses.Taliban authorities have also reportedly prohibited playing music in vehicles, and banned women from traveling over 72 kilometres from their homes, unless they are escorted by a male guardian.The DPVPV also advised drivers against transporting women who are not wearing a hijab.The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, imposing strict sharia rule in the country. At the same time, they pledged to introduce "reforms" and asserted that they had "made progress" since the last time they were in charge.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

