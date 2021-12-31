https://sputniknews.com/20211231/russian-president-vladimir-putin-delivers-his-new-year-address-to-the-nation--1091947753.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation

The speech is traditionally dedicated to the main issues of the outgoing year and to the goals set for the future.

2021-12-31T20:55+0000

2021-12-31T20:55+0000

2021-12-31T20:55+0000

russia

moscow

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081575886_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_065ef9e8cf13ad235862bee8283ed04f.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his traditional address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.This year, the president expressed words of support to those who lost their family members and friends to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that the nation managed to get through 2021 with dignity. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, moscow, vladimir putin