Moscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation
The speech is traditionally dedicated to the main issues of the outgoing year and to the goals set for the future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his traditional address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.This year, the president expressed words of support to those who lost their family members and friends to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that the nation managed to get through 2021 with dignity. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation

20:55 GMT 31.12.2021
Russian President V. Putin congratulated members of the Russian government on the coming New Year
Russian President V. Putin congratulated members of the Russian government on the coming New Year
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
The holiday speech is traditionally dedicated to the main issues of the outgoing year and to the goals set for the future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his traditional address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.
This year, the president expressed words of support to those who lost their family members and friends to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that the nation managed to get through 2021 with dignity.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
