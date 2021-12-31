Registration was successful!
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year Address to the Nation
The speech is traditionally dedicated to the main issues of the outgoing year and to the goals set for the future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his traditional address to the nation on New Year's Eve.This year, the president expressed words of support to those who lost their family members and friends to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that the nation managed to get through 2021 with dignity.
The holiday speech is traditionally dedicated to the main issues of the outgoing year and to the goals set for the future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his traditional address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.
This year, the president expressed words of support to those who lost their family members and friends to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that the nation managed to get through 2021 with dignity.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!