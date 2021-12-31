https://sputniknews.com/20211231/prince-andrews-alleged-sex-assault-victim-demands-proof-he-cant-sweat---reports-1091952791.html

Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Assault Victim Demands Proof He Can't Sweat - Reports

Attorneys for a woman who says British Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was underage has demanded proof that the royal could not sweat, after he made the claim in a 2019 interview to counter the allegations.

Virginia Giuffre filed a US civil lawsuit against the 61-year-old, alleging that late financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to the prince for sex in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under US laws.She told BBC in an interview in 2019 that Andrew was sweating profusely when they were at a nightclub in London with Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The prince told the broadcaster he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating.Andrew's legal team is expected to ask the Manhattan federal court in New York to dismiss the case during oral arguments on January 4. It is the same court that found Maxwell guilty this week of grooming teenage girls into sexual encounters with Epstein.

