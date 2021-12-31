Moscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square

Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square for New Year celebrations. Officials will launch an illuminating fireworks display that will be seen by Muscovites from various locations across the city and streamed around the world.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Red Square celebrations have been closed to the public in light of the pandemic, marking the second such instance since the 2020 emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square for New Year celebrations. Officials will launch an illuminating fireworks display that will be seen by Muscovites from various locations across the city and streamed around the world.