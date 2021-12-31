Registration was successful!
LIVE: Moscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square
red square, russia, moscow, fireworks, new year celebration

Moscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square

20:47 GMT 31.12.2021 (Updated: 20:48 GMT 31.12.2021)
Red Square celebrations have been closed to the public in light of the pandemic, marking the second such instance since the 2020 emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square for New Year celebrations. Officials will launch an illuminating fireworks display that will be seen by Muscovites from various locations across the city and streamed around the world.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
