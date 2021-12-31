https://sputniknews.com/20211231/moscow-rings-in-new-year-with-stunning-fireworks-display-in-red-square-1091952131.html

Moscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square

Moscow Rings in New Year With Stunning Fireworks Display in Red Square

Red Square celebrations have been closed to the public in light of the pandemic, marking the second such instance since the 2020 emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-31T20:47+0000

2021-12-31T20:47+0000

2021-12-31T20:48+0000

red square

russia

moscow

fireworks

new year celebration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101333/38/1013333824_0:211:4096:2515_1920x0_80_0_0_580a2e1f43bc32fd8fb04ecb00db8c65.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square for New Year celebrations. Officials will launch an illuminating fireworks display that will be seen by Muscovites from various locations across the city and streamed around the world.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

red square

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

red square, russia, moscow, fireworks, new year celebration