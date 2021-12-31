Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/malian-armed-forces-say-8-soldiers-died-7-injured-after-recent-terrorist-attack-1091943654.html
Malian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
Malian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of soldiers who died as a result of a Wednesday attack in the western part of Mali increased to eight, and seven more were... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-31T12:00+0000
2021-12-31T12:00+0000
mali
africa
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083011635_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00976ea6b9216950f749ae1f67649460.jpg
The armed forces added that because of airstrikes, carried out by the Malian air force, the total number of terrorists’ casualties is still to be clarified, for which a search operation was launched.On Wednesday, the military said that four army personnel were killed in the attack in the area of the village of Nara and about ten were injured.Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
I want to recommend anyone suffering from EBV, Fibroid, Arthritis, Blood Clotting, Ovarian and Cervical Cancer, Herpes Virus, Erectile dysfunction, Different types of Cancers, COPD, Lyme disease, low sperm count, Infertility, Plaques, Chronic Psoriasis, Cholesterol, Yeast Infection, Body Detox or any kind of disease to DR AHMED USMAN, trust me this man remedy works like magic. it's been over 2 years now since I was completely cured from herpes with his natural herbs .No more pains or any sign of outbreak for the past 2 years. E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366
0
1
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083011635_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef6964c2e86074b1f05e11c91cdb781.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, africa, terrorist attack

Malian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack

12:00 GMT 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIEMalian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery are pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021.
Malian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery are pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of soldiers who died as a result of a Wednesday attack in the western part of Mali increased to eight, and seven more were injured, the Malian Armed Forces said.

"Yesterday’s number of soldiers died increased from 4 to 8 people, 7 soldiers were injured and 3 vehicles destroyed. The enemy lost 31 people, weapons and ammunition were seized," the military said in a press release, published on the website.

The armed forces added that because of airstrikes, carried out by the Malian air force, the total number of terrorists’ casualties is still to be clarified, for which a search operation was launched.
On Wednesday, the military said that four army personnel were killed in the attack in the area of the village of Nara and about ten were injured.
© AP Photo / STRIn this Tuesday, April 24, 2012 file photo, fighters from Islamist group Ansar Dine stand guard during a hostage handover, in the desert outside Timbuktu, Mali.
In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012 file photo, fighters from Islamist group Ansar Dine stand guard during a hostage handover, in the desert outside Timbuktu, Mali. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012 file photo, fighters from Islamist group Ansar Dine stand guard during a hostage handover, in the desert outside Timbuktu, Mali.
© AP Photo / STR
Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
000010
Discuss
Popular comments
I want to recommend anyone suffering from EBV, Fibroid, Arthritis, Blood Clotting, Ovarian and Cervical Cancer, Herpes Virus, Erectile dysfunction, Different types of Cancers, COPD, Lyme disease, low sperm count, Infertility, Plaques, Chronic Psoriasis, Cholesterol, Yeast Infection, Body Detox or any kind of disease to DR AHMED USMAN, trust me this man remedy works like magic. it's been over 2 years now since I was completely cured from herpes with his natural herbs .No more pains or any sign of outbreak for the past 2 years. E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366
JBJudith Bradley
31 December, 15:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'
10:53 GMTHuawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
10:40 GMTGazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
10:31 GMTHell Breaks Loose After Elon Musk Posts Controversial Meme About COVID-19
10:01 GMTJan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe
09:48 GMTJohnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar
09:30 GMTAfter 14-Day Protest Over Delay in Medical Exam Counselling, Doctors Call Off Strike in India
09:15 GMTTeva Pharmaceuticals Says to Appeal US Court Decision Implicating Company in Opioid Crisis
09:04 GMTCar Bomb Blast in Central African Republic Injures 3 UN Peacekeepers
08:54 GMT'Bye, Sh**head!' New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Forced to Hold Final Presser Indoors Due to Protests
08:37 GMTVirginia Giuffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
08:30 GMTChina Warns Indian MPs Against Backing 'Tibetan Independence Forces' After They Attend Dinner
08:23 GMTDialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says