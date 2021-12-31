Malian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack

The armed forces added that because of airstrikes, carried out by the Malian air force, the total number of terrorists’ casualties is still to be clarified, for which a search operation was launched.On Wednesday, the military said that four army personnel were killed in the attack in the area of the village of Nara and about ten were injured.Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of soldiers who died as a result of a Wednesday attack in the western part of Mali increased to eight, and seven more were injured, the Malian Armed Forces said.
"Yesterday’s number of soldiers died increased from 4 to 8 people, 7 soldiers were injured and 3 vehicles destroyed. The enemy lost 31 people, weapons and ammunition were seized," the military said in a press release, published on the website.
The armed forces added that because of airstrikes, carried out by the Malian air force, the total number of terrorists’ casualties is still to be clarified, for which a search operation was launched.
On Wednesday, the military said that four army personnel were killed in the attack in the area of the village of Nara and about ten were injured.
Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
