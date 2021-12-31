https://sputniknews.com/20211231/malian-armed-forces-say-8-soldiers-died-7-injured-after-recent-terrorist-attack-1091943654.html

Malian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of soldiers who died as a result of a Wednesday attack in the western part of Mali increased to eight, and seven more were... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International

The armed forces added that because of airstrikes, carried out by the Malian air force, the total number of terrorists’ casualties is still to be clarified, for which a search operation was launched.On Wednesday, the military said that four army personnel were killed in the attack in the area of the village of Nara and about ten were injured.Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

