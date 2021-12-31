Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/japan-plans-to-launch-worlds-first-wooden-satellite-in-2023--reports-1091950710.html
Japan Plans to Launch World's First ‘Wooden’ Satellite in 2023 – Reports
Japan Plans to Launch World's First ‘Wooden’ Satellite in 2023 – Reports
Japan is planning to launch a satellite partially made of wood in 2023 in an effort to promote environmental friendliness and reduce costs of space development, Japanese media reported on Friday.
2021-12-31T17:49+0000
2021-12-31T17:49+0000
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101787/03/1017870301_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_6b48e6d983d9b259235a7566595b5196.jpg
According to Kyodo news agency, a team of experts from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co. , who are working on this project, consider wood to be less of a burden for the environment than other materials.The launch of a satellite with wooden parts is cheaper than a comparable one made of aluminum, according to the media. The wooden shell is expected to burn when the satellite enters Earth's atmosphere on its way back.The developers plan to test the strength of the wood in space, presumably beginning in February, using an extravehicular experimental apparatus of the International Space Station.According to Doi, if the plan is implemented successfully, children, who are interested in space, will be able to create a satellite by themselves.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101787/03/1017870301_0:0:1220:915_1920x0_80_0_0_1006e2d21bf861cba2e197a09c46796d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan

Japan Plans to Launch World's First ‘Wooden’ Satellite in 2023 – Reports

17:49 GMT 31.12.2021
© East News / Kyodo/Associated PressJapan's H-2A
Japan's H-2A - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© East News / Kyodo/Associated Press
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan is planning to launch a satellite partially made of wood in 2023 in an effort to promote environmental friendliness and reduce costs of space development, Japanese media reported on Friday.
According to Kyodo news agency, a team of experts from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co. , who are working on this project, consider wood to be less of a burden for the environment than other materials.
The satellite will be shaped like a cube with 10 centimeter (3.9 inch) dimensions with an antenna inside. Its exterior will consist of wood and solar panels.
The launch of a satellite with wooden parts is cheaper than a comparable one made of aluminum, according to the media. The wooden shell is expected to burn when the satellite enters Earth's atmosphere on its way back.
The developers plan to test the strength of the wood in space, presumably beginning in February, using an extravehicular experimental apparatus of the International Space Station.
The team, headed by Japanese astronaut Takao Doi, will attach several wood plates of different densities to the apparatus, which will remain in open space for nine months. Experts will then assess the degree of deterioration of the material.
According to Doi, if the plan is implemented successfully, children, who are interested in space, will be able to create a satellite by themselves.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:49 GMTJapan Plans to Launch World's First ‘Wooden’ Satellite in 2023 – Reports
17:35 GMTBangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'
17:15 GMTColorado Governor Says Biden Approved Declaration of Emergency in State Over Wildfires
17:13 GMTNHS Chief Says Don’t Panic — as BoJo Warns Britons to Get COVID-19 Booster
15:22 GMTWill Ghislaine Maxwell Try to Seek Deal With Prosecutors and 'Name Names' to Reduce Sentence?
15:04 GMTUK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’
14:20 GMTIsrael to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
13:58 GMTBeijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development
13:53 GMTHuge Asteroid Larger Than Big Ben Approaching Earth, Report Says
13:51 GMTUK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid
13:44 GMTGermany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
13:31 GMTTed Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'