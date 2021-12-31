Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/israel-to-procure-attack-helicopters-air-tankers-from-lockheed-martin-boeing-1091942908.html
Israel to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
Israel to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
Israel has signed a deal with the US government to buy military aircraft worth $3.1 billion from the two American defence giants - Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
2021-12-31T14:20+0000
2021-12-31T14:20+0000
us
middle east
israel
lockheed martin
boeing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105980/31/1059803122_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_1a80e1b61b66d99c544a29d838146542.jpg
Israel has signed a deal with the US government to buy military aircraft worth $3.1 billion from two American defence giants - Lockheed Martin and Boeing. The Israeli Defence Ministry said that the deal includes two Boeing KC-46 refuelling planes and 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K cargo helicopters. The deal also includes an option to buy extra six CH-53K helicopters.According to the ministry, the deal is seen as an upgrade of the Israeli Air Force's capabilities. The first Boeing KC-46 air tankers will arrive in 2025, while the first CH-53K helicopters will be delivered to Israel in 2026.The deal comes as Israel has intensified its threats to take action against Iran if it considers the country's nuclear programme too dangerous. Iran has repeatedly warned Tel Aviv against making the mistake of attacking the country and stressed that it does not seek to create a nuclear weapon.In the light of Israel's threats, reports of the purchase of refuelling planes were seen by local media as a sign of preparations for possible strike missions against Iran in the future. However, the chief of materiel for the Israeli Air Force, Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, assured Israel's Army Radio that the country already has the capabilities to carry out its missions, but did not delve into details.The procurement of new military aircraft takes place amid Israel's criticisism of efforts by the US and other countries to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Negotiations are being held in Vienna on how best to return to compliance with the accord after Washington's withdrawal from it in 2018 practically rendered it useless. However, little progress has been achieved so far in finding common ground on restoring the deal.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/israel-ready-to-act-alone-to-prevent-nuclear-iran-foreign-minister-says-1091844482.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105980/31/1059803122_0:0:1817:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_f12c57901aa9c5963f70561826307c56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, middle east, israel, lockheed martin, boeing

Israel to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing

14:20 GMT 31.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / CH-53E helicopterA CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter
A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / CH-53E helicopter
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Tel Aviv earlier procured F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters from the US, which are capable of striking ground targets from afar while remaining undetected by air defences. Israel has repeatedly hinted that it might take action against Iran if it considers the Iranian nuclear programme an imminent threat to the country.
Israel has signed a deal with the US government to buy military aircraft worth $3.1 billion from two American defence giants - Lockheed Martin and Boeing. The Israeli Defence Ministry said that the deal includes two Boeing KC-46 refuelling planes and 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K cargo helicopters. The deal also includes an option to buy extra six CH-53K helicopters.
According to the ministry, the deal is seen as an upgrade of the Israeli Air Force's capabilities. The first Boeing KC-46 air tankers will arrive in 2025, while the first CH-53K helicopters will be delivered to Israel in 2026.
The deal comes as Israel has intensified its threats to take action against Iran if it considers the country's nuclear programme too dangerous. Iran has repeatedly warned Tel Aviv against making the mistake of attacking the country and stressed that it does not seek to create a nuclear weapon.
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
Israel Ready to Act Alone to Prevent Nuclear Iran, Foreign Minister Says
27 December, 18:24 GMT
In the light of Israel's threats, reports of the purchase of refuelling planes were seen by local media as a sign of preparations for possible strike missions against Iran in the future. However, the chief of materiel for the Israeli Air Force, Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, assured Israel's Army Radio that the country already has the capabilities to carry out its missions, but did not delve into details.
The procurement of new military aircraft takes place amid Israel's criticisism of efforts by the US and other countries to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Negotiations are being held in Vienna on how best to return to compliance with the accord after Washington's withdrawal from it in 2018 practically rendered it useless. However, little progress has been achieved so far in finding common ground on restoring the deal.
050000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:20 GMTIsrael to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
13:58 GMTBeijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development
13:53 GMTHuge Asteroid Larger Than Big Ben Approaching Earth, Report Says
13:51 GMTUK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid
13:44 GMTGermany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
13:31 GMTTed Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'
10:53 GMTHuawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
10:40 GMTGazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
10:31 GMTHell Breaks Loose After Elon Musk Posts Controversial Meme About COVID-19
10:01 GMTJan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe
09:48 GMTJohnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar
09:30 GMTAfter 14-Day Protest Over Delay in Medical Exam Counselling, Doctors Call Off Strike in India