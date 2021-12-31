https://sputniknews.com/20211231/hungarian-foreign-minister-calls-eus-non-recognition-of-sputnik-v-politically-motivated-1091944777.html

Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated

Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated

The European Union's refusal to recognise the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus is clearly politically driven, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

The foreign minister added that over 6 million Hungarians have been vaccinated with six different types of vaccines including Sputnik, stressing that all the vaccines have proven to be safe and efficient.The foreign minister added that there are areas, where politicising is inappropriate, but a pragmatic and practical approach is required, including the health and energy security of the population.In early October, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that all barriers to the WHO recognition of the Sputnik V vaccine have been removed, with some administrative procedures pending. Since March, Sputnik V has been undergoing a review process at the European Medicines Agency, which authorises centralised use of medicines in the EU.Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with an overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

