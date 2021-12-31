https://sputniknews.com/20211231/huge-fireworks-show-illuminates-sky-over-dubai-on-new-years-eve-1091943767.html

Huge Fireworks Show Illuminates Sky Over Dubai on New Year's Eve

Huge Fireworks Show Illuminates Sky Over Dubai on New Year's Eve

According to the organisers, the Dubai Fountain will come alive, in sync with Burj Khalifa's impressive pyrotechnics and spectacular light show.

2021-12-31T19:32+0000

2021-12-31T19:32+0000

2021-12-31T19:33+0000

new year

middle east

uae

fireworks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107349/15/1073491506_0:200:3966:2431_1920x0_80_0_0_d2a26dcc72a6e8d144827b64f8200289.jpg

Sputnik is live from Dubai, UAE amid New Year celebrations, as the grand fireworks show Emaar NYE 2022 is held near the Burj Khalifa skyscraper - the tallest building in the world. The theme of this year's show is "Eve of Wonders".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new year, middle east, uae, fireworks