Huge Fireworks Show Illuminates Sky Over Dubai on New Year's Eve

Sputnik is live from Dubai, UAE amid New Year celebrations, as the grand fireworks show Emaar NYE 2022 is held near the Burj Khalifa skyscraper - the tallest building in the world. The theme of this year's show is "Eve of Wonders".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
According to the organisers, the Dubai Fountain will come alive in sync with the Burj Khalifa's impressive pyrotechnics and spectacular light show.
Sputnik is live from Dubai, UAE amid New Year celebrations, as the grand fireworks show Emaar NYE 2022 is held near the Burj Khalifa skyscraper - the tallest building in the world. The theme of this year's show is "Eve of Wonders".